Zootility Introduces Vaccinated Tags

PORTLAND, Maine, April 28, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zootility, a design-driven US manufacturing company, announced the launch of wearable Vaccinated Tags, in response to the U.S. officials easing face mask guidance for COVID-19 vaccinated people.



Zootility’s easily readable “Vaccinated” pendants and tags allow others to be aware of the individual’s vaccination status.

The bar shaped pendants have a bold, easily readable “Vaccinated” message that allows others to be aware of the individual’s vaccination status. The subtle size and minimalist style make it versatile and easy to wear, yet instantly recognizable. The pendants are made from 3mm sheets of stainless steel or solid brass, materials that are easy to care for and are durable.

This distinctive jewelry is laser cut in small batches and demonstrates the attention to detail and uniqueness of the product. Being a made-in-USA product, it supports jobs locally, assures quality, and ensures confidence in timely fulfillment.

“The most recent CDC guidelines lifted the outdoor mask-wearing mandate, both in recognition of the lower risk and to provide an incentive to get shots. With vaccinated people not needing to wear masks outdoors when knowing the vaccination status of others, social interactions in public or with friends, neighbors, coworkers, or classmates may create a lot of questions regarding vaccination status. With global vaccination efforts continuing to be strong, but with many still hesitant, we thought this jewelry would help start, or even avoid, potentially awkward conversations,” says Nate Barr, Founder of Zootility.

Visit Zootility’s website at http://vaccinatedtag.com/ to order a vaccinated tag or pendant for yourself or gift it to a loved one.

Zootility designs, launches, and manufactures exciting functional everyday products that solve interesting problems, using clever solutions, quality materials, and futuristic technology. For more information on Zootility, please visit http://www.zootility.com/.

*PHOTO link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/21-0428s2p-Zootility-vaxtag-300dpi.jpg

News Source: Zootility Co.