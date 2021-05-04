PORTLAND, Maine, May 4, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Zootility, a design-driven U.S. manufacturing company, proudly announces the next great innovation in recreational games – a wall-hung beer pong game. Free Pong is quick to pick up and play and easily converts into minimal home décor when not being played.



The Free Pong design team recognized that traditional beer pong takes a lot of space to play, cups can get knocked over and spilled, and it’s not a fit for most social gatherings. Free Pong is a vertical take on a classic drinking game that allows the game to be played quickly, cleanly, and in any home living space. It uses patent-pending Tension Grip Technology™ that locks brackets in place. The brackets or cups won’t fall out even when struck by hard shots. The light design allows it to mount on any surface. When brackets are removed, Free Pong fits seamlessly into the living space as a piece of decorative wall art showcasing engraved mountain peak details.

Free Pong game play follows the same basic principles of beer pong. Alternating turns, the goal is to eliminate cups by landing shots in cups before your opponent. A two-board game of Free Pong can be played in teams, the first team to clear their board wins.

“Our company has always had an affinity for recreational games. During our Friday social hour, we started chatting about our own ‘Zootility twist’ on beer pong. We applied the idea to our laser cutting technology and Free Pong was born,” says Nate Barr, Founder of Zootility.

Visit Zootility’s Kickstarter page to pre-order your Free Pong, meet the creators, and learn more about the product that’s bridging the gap between recreational games and interior decor: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/wall-pong/310474365?ref=3l29v9&token=fdb46462.

ABOUT ZOOTILITY:

Zootility designs, launches, and manufactures exciting functional everyday products that solve interesting problems using clever solutions, quality materials, and futuristic technology. For more information on Zootility, please visit https://zootility.com/.

