NEW YORK and HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — With the latest in-game updates bringing new Gigantamax raids Pokémon GO and special seasonal events, Trainers are once again focusing on the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO to strengthen their teams. This guide from PoGoskill summarizes current raid highlights, top selections, and ways players can join these events efficiently.

Image caption: 10 Best Gigantamax Pokémon GO.

PART 1. TOP 10 STRONGEST GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.

Based on overall performance, many Trainers refer to the best Gigantamax Pokémon GO tier list. Here’s a quick visual lineup highlighting the top 10 Gigantamax contenders, showcasing their immense power and unique battle presence today. Gigantamax Charizard is the strongest Gigantamax Pokémon in Pokémon GO.

PART 2. WHAT ARE ALL THE G-MAX MOVES?

Gigantamax Pokémon G-Max Move Type
Charizard G-Max Wildfire Fire
Centiskorch G-Max Centiferno Fire
Cinderace G-Max Fireball Fire
Blastoise G-Max Cannonade Water
Inteleon G-Max Hydrosnipe Water
Venusaur G-Max Vine Lash Grass
Rillaboom G-Max Drum Solo Grass
Pikachu G-Max Volt Crash Electric
Toxtricity G-Max Stun Shock Electric / Poison
Gengar G-Max Terror Ghost
Lapras G-Max Resonance Ice
Coalossal G-Max Volcalith Rock
Machamp G-Max Chi Strike Fighting
Urshifu (Single-Strike) G-Max One Blow Dark
Urshifu (Rapid-Strike) G-Max Rapid Flow Water
Corviknight G-Max Wind Rage Flying
Hatterene G-Max Smite Psychic / Fairy
Alcremie G-Max Finale Fairy
Grimmsnarl G-Max Snooze Dark / Fairy
Duraludon G-Max Depletion DraGOn
Butterfree G-Max Befuddle Bug
Orbeetle G-Max Gravitas Psychic / Bug
Garbodor G-Max Malodor Poison
Flapple G-Max Tartness Grass / DraGOn
Appletun G-Max Sweetness Grass / DraGOn
Sandaconda G-Max Sandblast Ground
Copperajah G-Max Steelsurge Steel
Meowth G-Max GOld Rush Normal
Eevee G-Max Cuddle Normal
Snorlax G-Max Replenish Normal
Melmetal G-Max Meltdown Steel
Kingler G-Max Foam Burst Water

PART 3. WEAKNESS & BEST COUNTERS FOR GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO.

Gigantamax’s weakness depends on the Pokémon’s original typing—Gigantamax forms do not change defensive types. Most forms fall quickly to top Fairy, Psychic, Rock, or Electric attackers, giving players the best counters for Gigantamax Pokémon GO.

Coordinated Gigantamax raid teams’ help, 3-5 people can beat Gigantamax, you can beat a Gigantamax pokémon by yourself is only possible for low-tier targets.

These details are especially important as some players find the reason why is Gigantamax so hard in Pokémon GO.

PART 4. HOW TO GET GIGANTAMAX POKÉMON GO?

To help Trainers join special opportunities without distance limitations, PoGoskill offers 0-distance access to special timed research events and Max Battles, enabling players to obtain Gigantamax Pokémon quickly and reliably.

