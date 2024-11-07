NEW YORK, N.Y., Nov. 7, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the Dynamax Pokémon event takes Pokémon GO by storm, Trainers worldwide are eagerly hunting for these rare and powerful creatures. To meet this demand, the PoGoskill iOS app has launched version 2.10.2 with its much-anticipated Dmax feature, streamlining the way players locate Dynamax Pokémon on the map.



Image caption: PoGoskill iOS app has launched version 2.10.2 with its much-anticipated Dmax feature.

Timed perfectly for this high-demand event, the Dmax feature allows players to instantly pinpoint all nearby Dynamax Pokémon, maximizing efficiency. Designed to enrich the Pokémon GO experience, Dmax enables players to approach and capture these valuable Pokémon quickly, enhancing both collections and battle readiness.

WHAT’S NEW IN POGOSKILL IOS APP 2.10.2?

Dmax Mode

With the Dmax feature, you can view all nearby Gigantamax and Dynamax Pokémon and instantly adjust your GPS location to catch your desired Pokémon. You can also copy and share the coordinates of these rare Pokémon with friends for team battles.

Feature Overview

GPS location spoofing for Pokémon GO now available on iOS 18.

Simulate real navigation routes with adjustable speed.

Use the GPS joystick to control your movement and direction in-game.

Supports Windows, Android, Mac, and iOS for smooth cross-platform play.

How to Spoof Location to Catch Dynamax Pokémon?

Launch the PoGoskill iOS App and choose the Dmax mode.

All nearby Dynamax Pokémon appear on the map. Tap any Pokémon icon to see its capture availability, then click “GO” to instantly teleport and start catching.

Price of PoGoskill iOS App

Though packed with new features, this GPS spoofing app is still priced at an unbeatable rate.

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Month/1 Device: $14.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Quarter/1 Device: $39.99

PoGoskill iOS App – 1 Year/1 Device: $79.99

PoGoskill iOS App – Lifetime/1 Device: $99

About PoGoskill

PoGoskill delivers trusted, professional-grade GPS spoofing solutions for iOS and Android. Designed with secure, user-friendly technology, PoGoskill empowers users with precise location control, enhancing AR gaming and location-based experiences. With millions of users and a commitment to quality, PoGoskill stands as a leader in GPS spoofing innovation, offering the reliability and expertise users can trust.

More information: https://www.pogoskill.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskill

https://www.youtube.com/@PoGoskillJapan

https://www.youtube.com/@Pogoskill-TW

X/Twitter: https://x.com/PoGoskill_Inc

