NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 15, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As the hunt for Shiny Pokémon becomes even more challenging in Pokémon GO, PoGoskill Android App V1.1.0 provides the perfect solution for safely spoofing your location without a computer. With the best Pokémon GO GPS joystick, you can easily explore the map, ensuring smooth gameplay without the risk of bans.



WHAT’S NEW IN POGOSKILL ANDROID APP V1.1.0?

Bluetooth Mode: With Bluetooth integration, iOS trainers can effortlessly pair with an Android device to safely spoof their location in official Pokémon GO. No cracked versions are required!

Game Mode: Supports Android users to safely spoof Pokémon GO/Monster Hunter Now without a PC.

Fake GPS Joystick: Freely control avatar movement with 360-degree rotation and smooth navigation in locked directions.

HOW TO SPOOF POKÉMON GO LOCATION SAFELY WITH JOYSTICK?

To safely spoof your Pokémon GO location using a joystick, you can use a reliable spoofer like PoGoskill. This tool allows you to easily simulate your location on both Android and iOS devices without the risk of getting banned.

Here’s how it works:

Instantly change your GPS location without a computer.

Fix the “Pokémon GO failed to detect location 12” error on iOS/Android.

Adjust your movement speed and set multiple locations to simulate realistic routes.

Prevent bans with a distance-based cooldown timer.

Fully compatible with all Android and iOS versions, including iOS 18 and Android 15.

Steps to Spoof Pokémon GO Location Safely with a Joystick:

Download and install PoGoskill from Google Play. Select either Game Mode or Bluetooth Mode. Activate Joystick Mode to start spoofing your location smoothly.

POGOSKILL NEW YEAR SALE 2025 – SAVE UP TO 87%!

From January 15 to February 10, enjoy incredible savings of up to 87% OFF on PoGoskill! Enhance your Pokémon GO adventure with the best joystick and safe location spoofing. Click here for more details and to grab the deal before it ends!

