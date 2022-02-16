JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Feb. 16, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the January 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 137 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 118 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 65 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 44 New Projects

Expansion – 44 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 57 New Projects

Plant Closings – 9 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Texas – 11

Ohio – 10

Pennsylvania – 9

North Carolina – 9

New York – 8

Tennessee – 6

South Carolina – 6

Florida – 6

Illinois – 5

Michigan – 5

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of January, our research team identified 17 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Micron Technology, Inc, who is planning to invest $150 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility. They are currently seeking a site in the CALDWELL COUNTY, TX or WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX area.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

ARKANSAS:

Steel company is planning to invest $3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in OSCEOLA, AR. Completion is slated for 2024.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Steel company is planning to invest $2.8 billion for the construction of two manufacturing facilities in WEIRTON, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Specialty aerospace company is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a 400,000 sf manufacturing, hangar, and testing complex at Piedmont Triad International Airport in GREENSBORO, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2024.

VIRGINIA:

Paper products mfr. is planning to invest $267 million to establish a 335,000 sf paperboard recycling and processing complex at the Chesapeake Deepwater Terminal in CHESAPEAKE, VA. Completion is slated for 2024.

KENTUCKY:

Metal components mfr. is planning to invest $167 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LEWISPORT, KY. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2024.

NEW YORK:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $154 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LOCKPORT, NY. They have recently received approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Startup biotechnology company is planning to invest $107 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a manufacturing facility at 260 Midway Drive in UNION, SC. Completion is slated for early 2023.

WISCONSIN:

Biotechnology company is planning for the construction of a processing facility on their manufacturing campus in SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2024.

TEXAS:

Ammunition mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased manufacturing facility at 523 Titus Road in HOOKS, TX. The site allows for additional expansion and new construction.

OHIO:

Packaging products mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the construction of a 482,000 sf manufacturing and distribution facility in LEBANON, OH. Construction will occur in two phases and is expected to start in Spring 2022. They will relocate regional operations upon completion.

About SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.

