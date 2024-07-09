JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., July 9, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the June 2024 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 164 new projects as compared to 147 in May and 110 in April.



Image caption: New Industrial Manufacturing Projects Third Month in a Row of Growth with 164 New Projects for June 2024.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 148 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 98 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 45 New Projects

Expansion – 58 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 67 New Projects

Plant Closings – 17 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 13

Ohio – 11

Tennessee – 10

North Carolina – 9

Ontario – 8

Florida – 7

California – 6

Georgia – 6

Illinois – 6

Texas – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of June, our research team identified 11 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Eli Lilly & Company, who is planning to invest $5 billion for an expansion of their processing facility in LEBANON, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

MISSISSIPPI:

EV battery mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in MARSHALL COUNTY, MS. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2027.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the expansion of their processing facility in CLAYTON, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $282 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in HUNTSVILLE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

QUEBEC:

Trailer mfr. is planning to invest $170 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SAINT-GEORGES, QC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Aircraft mfr. is planning to invest $135 million for the construction of a laboratory, manufacturing, and testing facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Steel company is planning to invest $110 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in BAYTOWN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $106 million for a 43,000 sf expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in ROCHESTER, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Aluminum product mfr. is planning to invest $85 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in HENDERSON, KY by 80,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

WISCONSIN:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $75 million for a 50,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in MILWAUKEE, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2024, with completion slated for Summer 2026

MISSISSIPPI:

Defense technology company is planning to invest $75 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in MCHENRY, MS. They have recently received approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.:

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://www.salesleadsinc.com/.

