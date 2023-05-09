JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., May 9, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — IMI SalesLeads announced today the April 2023 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 143 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.



Image Caption: IMI SalesLeads April 2023 new planned capital project spending report.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 126 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 68 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 44 New Projects

Expansion – 58 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 51 New Projects

Plant Closings – 11 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Georgia – 11

Michigan – 9

Ontario – 8

New York – 7

Pennsylvania – 7

Tennessee – 7

Texas – 7

Ohio – 6

California – 5

North Carolina – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of April, our research team identified 23 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Bosch, who is planning to invest $2 billion for an expansion of a recently acquired manufacturing facility at 7501 Foothills Blvd. in ROSEVILLE, CA. Completion is slated for 2026.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

ONTARIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in OAKVILLE, ON. Construction is expected to start in Spring 2024.

ALBERTA:

Building materials mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a processing plant in EDMONTON, AB. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

OREGON:

Wood products mfr. is planning to invest $700 million in the construction of 2 manufacturing facilities at their manufacturing complex in DILLARD, OR. Completion is slated for 2025. The project also includes equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facilities in RIDDLE, OR, and COQUILLE, OR.

KENTUCKY:

Battery component mfr. is planning to invest $504 million for the construction of a 350,000 sf manufacturing facility in HOPKINSVILLE, KY. Construction is expected to start in late 2023, with completion slated for early Spring 2025.

NEW YORK:

Diesel engine mfr. is planning to invest $452 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in JAMESTOWN, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the expansion, renovation, and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing complex in TAMAQUA, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $280 million for a 1 million sf expansion of their engine manufacturing facility at 101 W. Campus Blvd. in BROOKVILLE, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Metal recycling company is planning to invest $275 million for the expansion of their processing facility in AUGUSTA, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2026.

WISCONSIN:

Plastic film mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $270 million for the construction of a 130,000 sf manufacturing facility in MILTON, WI. They have recently received approval for the project. The site will allow for additional expansion.

FLORIDA:

Specialty building materials mfr. is planning to invest $270 million for the construction of a 408,000 sf manufacturing facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

