JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Dec. 9, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the November 2021 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 145 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 128 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 61 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 52 New Projects

Expansion – 55 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 46 New Projects

Plant Closings – 12 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina – 12

California – 11

Ohio – 9

Indiana – 9

Georgia – 8

Florida – 7

Ontario – 7

Texas – 7

New York – 6

Michigan – 6

Largest Planned Project

During the month of November, our research team identified 13 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by SKC, Inc., who is planning to invest $473 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility at 3000 SKC Dr. in COVINGTON, GA. Completion is slated for Fall 2023.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Flooring products mfr. is planning to invest $400 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in AIKEN, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2024.

GEORGIA:

Metal recycling service provider is planning to invest $340 million for the construction of an electronic recycling facility in AUGUSTA, GA. Completion is slated for Spring 2024.

FLORIDA:

Contact lens mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in JACKSONVILLE, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $125 million for the construction of a 110,000 sf processing facility in FISHERS, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2023.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Consumer products mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $110 million for the construction of an 80,000 sf manufacturing facility in GREENSBORO, NC. They have recently received approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Medical glove mfr. is considering the construction of two manufacturing facilities and is currently seeking sites in the KATY and CYPRESS, TX areas. Watch SalesLeads for updates.

ALABAMA:

Wire mfr. is planning to invest $100 million for the construction of a 270,000 sf manufacturing facility in HARTSELLE, AL. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early 2023.

OHIO:

Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $65 million for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in OTTAWA, OH. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2022, with completion slated for 2023.

INDIANA:

Trailer mfr. is planning to invest $50 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in TERRE HAUTE, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early 2022. They will consolidate part of their operations upon completion in late 2024.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Shipping pallet mfr. is planning to invest $40 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 253,000 sf warehouse and manufacturing facility in MOCKSVILLE, NC. Completion is slated for Summer 2022.

About SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.

Each month, our team delivers hundreds of industrial capital project intelligence reports within a variety of industries, including:

* Industrial Manufacturing

* Plastics

* Food and Beverage

* Metals

* Power Generation

* Pulp Paper and Wood

* Oil and Gas

* Mining and Aggregates

* Chemical

* Research and Development

* Distribution and Supply Chain

* Pipelines

* Pharmaceutical

* Industrial Buildings

* Waste Water Treatment

* Data Centers

Learn more: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/solutions/industrial-project-reports/

