JEFFERSON BEACH, Fla., April 12, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — SalesLeads announced today the March 2022 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity; including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 152 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 137 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 71 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 40 New Projects

Expansion – 56 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 65 New Projects

Plant Closings – 12 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 13

Michigan – 12

Ohio – 11

California – 10

New York – 8

Ontario – 8

South Carolina – 7

Texas – 6

North Carolina – 6

Pennsylvania – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of March, our research team identified 13 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Contemporary Amperex Technology USA, Inc., who is planning to invest $5 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility and is currently seeking a site in TEXAS.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

MICHIGAN:

Battery components mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in HOLLAND, MI. They have recently received approval for the project.

ONTARIO:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $1.1 billion for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in ALLISTON, ON. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MARYLAND:

Medical supply company is planning to invest $350 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 735,000 sf warehouse and manufacturing facility in SPARROWS POINT, MD. Completion is slated for early 2023.

NEW YORK:

Semiconductor components mfr. is considering investing $150 million for the construction of a 150,000 sf manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in the ALBANY, NY and ROCHESTER, NY area.

ILLINOIS:

Steel pipe and tube mfr. is planning to invest $130 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on an 810,000 sf warehouse and manufacturing complex at 1600 Ritchie Court in ROCHELLE, IL. Completion is slated for Fall 2022.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Semiconductor components mfr. is planning for an expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in EASTON, PA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Electric vehicle mfr. is planning to invest $80 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 580,000 sf warehouse and manufacturing facility at 1425 Ohlendorf Rd. in OSCEOLA, AR.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Plastic resin mfr. is planning to invest $54 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GASTON, SC. They have recently received approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $50 million for the construction of a 300,000 sf processing facility at 1555 Manchester Ave. in WABASH, IN. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2023.

CALIFORNIA:

Global automation technology company is planning to invest $40 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in POMONA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team.

