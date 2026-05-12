JACKSONVILLE, Fla., April 12, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its April 2026 planned capital project spending report and saw a surge in new industrial manufacturing capital projects, with our research team tracking 149 newly identified planned industrial projects ranging from plant expansions and new construction to renovations and equipment upgrades. Leading the month is Tesla’s planned $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility in TX, part of a broader wave of industrial capital investment concentrated in Indiana, Texas, Ohio, Alabama, and Michigan. Across all 149 new industrial manufacturing projects, decision-makers are actively procuring equipment.



Image caption: $20 Billion Tesla Semiconductor Plant Headlines 149 New Industrial Capital Projects.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Equipment Categories in Demand

In the month of April, identified industrial manufacturing project managers are procuring the following equipment:

90% – 99% compressed air, lighting, HVAC, heat exchangers, material handling / storage equipment, mechanical construction, fire protection, networking / security and lift trucks.

compressed air, lighting, HVAC, heat exchangers, material handling / storage equipment, mechanical construction, fire protection, networking / security and lift trucks. 80% – 89% air emissions control, manufacturing, control systems & instrumentation, conveyors, loading dock and cranes & hoists.

air emissions control, manufacturing, control systems & instrumentation, conveyors, loading dock and cranes & hoists. 70% – 79% packaging equipment

packaging equipment 50% – 59% floor coatings

floor coatings 40% – 49% building construction

building construction 20% – 29% building renovations

building renovations 10% – 19% equipment relocation

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 12

Texas – 11

Ohio – 9

Alabama – 8

California – 8

Michigan – 8

Pennsylvania – 8

Illinois – 7

Iowa – 7

New York – 7

Georgia – 6

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 139 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 76 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 52 New Projects

Expansion – 35 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 68 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

ALABAMA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $4 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in VANCE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

VIRGINIA:

Defense contractor is planning to invest $1.3 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in CULPEPER, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Electronic component mfr. is planning to invest $500 million for the construction of a 540,000 sf manufacturing, research, and office facility in GUNTERSVILLE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Solar panel mfr. is planning to invest $350 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 620,000 sf manufacturing facility at 1200 Commerce Blvd. in LAURENS, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2027.

IOWA:

Kitchen appliance mfr. is planning to invest $196 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in CEDAR RAPIDS, IA by 230,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

ILLINOIS:

Bathroom products mfr. is planning for the construction of a 600,000 sf manufacturing, distribution, and office facility in LIBERTYVILLE, IL. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will consolidate their operations upon completion.

MICHIGAN:

Automotive component mfr. is planning to invest $87 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in AUBURN HILLS, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WEST VIRGINIA:

Medical device mfr. is planning to invest $81 million for a 65,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in LESAGE, WV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $60 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 253,000 sf manufacturing facility at 1775 Progress Drive in PERRYSBURG, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEBRASKA:

Construction and farming equipment mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $50 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in GRAND ISLAND, NE. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Largest Planned Project

During the month of April, our research team identified 13 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Tesla, Inc., who is planning to invest $20 billion for the construction of a semiconductor manufacturing facility in AUSTIN, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2028.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

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News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc