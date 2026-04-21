JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., April 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads released its March 2026 planned capital project spending report for the Food and Beverage industry, tracking North American capital project activity across new facility construction, expansions, and equipment modernization projects. This month’s research confirms 66 new planned projects across the Food and Beverage sector, led by 34 renovations and equipment upgrades, 20 new construction starts, and 18 expansions.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Capital Investment Remains Strong in March 2026.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

Food and Beverage Project Type

Processing Facilities – 42 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 24 New Projects

Food and Beverage Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 20 New Projects

Expansion – 18 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 34 New Projects

Plant Closing – 7 New Projects

TOP INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

89%–90% of the identified Distribution and Supply Chain projects are searching for Lighting, Material Handling/Storage Equipment, and Lift Trucks.

84% of the identified Distribution and Supply Chain projects are searching for Compressed Air Systems and HVAC Equipment.

69%–73% of the identified Distribution and Supply Chain projects are searching for Mechanical Construction, Loading Dock Equipment, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

California – 6

Ohio – 6

Washington – 6

Pennsylvania – 4

Mayland – 3

New York – 3

Wisconsin – 3

Alabama – 2

Florida – 2

Georgia – 2

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of March, our research team identified 6 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by The Coca-Cola Company, who is planning to invest $650 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in COOPERSVILLE, MI by 245,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in early Fall 2026, with completion slated for 2028.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

ARKANSAS:

Diversified food products mfr. is planning to invest $220 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in FAYETTEVILLE, AR. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026.

SOUTH DAKOTA:

Cheese mfr. is investing $200 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in BROOKINGS, SD. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

WISCONSIN:

Meat product mfr. is planning to invest $125 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 195,000 sf processing facility on Crocker Ave. in SHEBOYGAN, WI. They have recently received approval for the project.

LOUISIANA:

Food products distributor is planning to invest $110 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their distribution center in PEARL RIVER, LA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Renovations are expected to start in early 2027, with completion slated for late 2027.

INDIANA:

Specialty food product mfr. is expanding and planning to invest $91 million for the construction of a 132,000 sf processing and warehouse facility in INDIANAPOLIS, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

OHIO:

Specialty food product mfr. is planning to invest $85 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 250,000 sf processing facility in BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, OH. They have recently received approval for the project. Construction will occur in phases, with completion of phase 1 slated for early 2027.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $55 million for a 65,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in AYER, MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

KENTUCKY:

Food processing company is planning to invest $37 million for the construction of a processing facility in COVINGTON, KY. They have recently received approval for the project.

WASHINGTON:

Fruit processing company is planning to invest $25 million for an expansion of their processing facility in PROSSER, WA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

UTAH:

Bakery company is planning for the expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in PLEASANT VIEW, UT by 115,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries, including:

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https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/food-and-beverage/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc