JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 27, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial manufacturing activity remained strong in April 2026, led by sustained investment from the pharmaceutical, medical device, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors. Industrial SalesLeads research team identified 60 pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology projects, along with 39 healthcare-related projects, signaling continued demand for facility modernization, expansion, and operational upgrades across the U.S. and Canada.



Image caption: Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

The following are selected highlights on new Life Science industry news:

LIFE SCIENCES – BY PROJECT TYPE

Pharmaceutical, Medical Device, Biotechnology – 60

Healthcare – 39

LIFE SCIENCES – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 5 STATES)

California – 12

Massachusetts – 11

Virginia – 10

Texas – 8

Michigan – 6

LIFE SCIENCES – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

Renovation/Equipment Upgrade – 76

Relocation – 60

Expansion/Equipment Upgrade – 14

New Construction – 8

LIFE SCIENCES EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

In the month of April, identified life sciences project managers are procuring the following equipment:

80–89%: Lighting (85.9%), Networking/Security Equipment (82.8%)

40–49%: Building Renovation (47.5%)

10–19%: Compressed Air Systems, HVAC Equipment, Mechanical Construction, Fire Protection Equipment, Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Building Construction, Loading Dock Equipment, Conveyors, Heat Exchangers, Control Systems & Instrumentation

9%: Floor Coatings

7%: Air Emissions Control Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Tanks/Vessels – Stainless, Equipment Relocation

TOP 10 TRACKED LIFE SCIENCES PROJECTS

FLORIDA:

Healthcare provider is planning to invest $55 million for new construction of a 14,500sf medical and office in FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Healthcare service provider has recently started a 317,000 sf expansion and renovation of their hospital in Cumming, GA. Completion is slated for late 2028.

OHIO:

Biotechnology company is planning to invest $18 million for the expansion and renovation of their warehouse, office, and laboratory facility in OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2026.

MASSACHUSETTS:

Medical device manufacturer is planning for an expansion of their manufacturing facility in MA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSOURI:

Pharmaceutical company is planning for the construction of a processing facility in MO. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Specialty healthcare service provider is planning to invest $2.7 million for the renovation of 10,000 sf of medical and office space in NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW JERSEY:

Healthcare service provider is planning to invest $600 million for a 444,000 sf expansion of their hospital in NJ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA:

Healthcare service provider is planning to invest $8 million for the renovation of a recently leased 39,000 sf of medical and office space at CA. They have recently received approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Healthcare service provider is investing $21 million for the expansion and renovation of their medical and office facilities in NY. Completion is slated for late 2026.

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

The largest project is owned by Shine Technologies. Medical isotope technology company is constructing a processing facility in Janesville, WI. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

Learn more at:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc