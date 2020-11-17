DENVER, Colo., Nov. 17, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 2020 Eyes Colorado and the Colorado Optometric Association (COA) announce the winners of the #2020EyesColorado First Annual Youth Art Contest. Students grades 1-12 were invited to submit 2D artwork while reflecting on the value of their eyesight through the theme, A Beautiful Sight. The goal of the competition was to engage Colorado students in understanding the value of their eyes and their own eye health. The COA sponsored public health campaign, 2020 Eyes Colorado, seeks to increase eye health awareness throughout Colorado communities.



PHOTO CAPTION: “In The Eye Of The Beholder” by Angelina Blanco.

The contest launched in January of 2020 and due to the pandemic school shutdowns, the entry deadline was extended to October 15, 2020.

More than 170 Colorado students submitted paintings, drawings, digital art, and photography from all over the state. Many participants shared powerful insights on vision that will inspire other students to understand the value of their own vision.

Angelina Blanco, Grandview High School Senior and winner of her age group says, “To see is to experience the world in all its beauty. Without my vision, I wouldn’t be able to witness sunsets, rainbows, or the smiles on others’ faces—my biggest inspirations.”



PHOTO CAPTION: “Creative Vision. Beautiful Fall Day.” by Sophia Orysheva.

One winner from each age group was selected based on scoring from the judging panel. Prizes include a $200 donation to each winner’s school, the high school winner receives an iPad Pro, the middle school winner receives a SketchBox Premium Subscription, and the elementary winner receives a Green Kids Craft Subscription Box.

The #2020EyesColorado Artist Award Recipients*

Winner Grades 9-12:

Angelina Blanco, Grandview High School

Winner Grades 6-8:

Sophia Orishev, Campus Middle School

Winner Grades 1-5:

Maxim Furmanov, Greenwood Elementary School

*View artwork submissions and the complete list of winners and honorable mentions here – https://2020eyescolorado.org/art-contest/



PHJTO CAPTION: “I Saw Sunset!” by Maxim Furmanov.

Entries were scored by local Colorado artists; Matthew Lit, photographer, designer and educator; Alexis Davina, fine arts and portraiture; Julie Babcock, artist of unusual mediums; and Dr. Matt Buchanan, a local optometrist and COA Board Member.

“The level of creativity and depth of thought that these young artists put forth in their entries, is so inspiring. What an immense privilege it was to be on the panel of judges,” said Alexis Davina.

Matt Litt explains, “I was continually surprised by the uniqueness and creativity of so many of the entries – especially from the younger artists! Many entries spoke of an inherent artistic ability. What a great experience this has been.”

“What an honor to look at so much beautiful creativity and art! It was exciting to see all the different ideas and themes relating to their individual seeing experiences. What a pleasure,” noted Julie Babcock.

Stay tuned for the #2020EyesColorado Second Annual Youth Art Competition in 2021.

About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):

The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association. COA has also launched a public health campaign titled 2020 Eyes Colorado – https://2020eyescolorado.org/.

Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients’ best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit http://www.visioncare.org/ or call 303-863-9778.

News Source: Colorado Optometric Association