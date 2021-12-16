DENVER, Colo., Dec. 16, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 2020 Eyes Colorado and the Colorado Optometric Association (COA) announce the winners of the Second Annual Youth Art Contest. Students grades 1-12 were invited to submit 2D artwork while reflecting on the value of their eyesight through the theme, “My Future Vision.” The goal of the competition was to engage Colorado students in understanding the value of their eyesight and their own eye health. The COA sponsored public health campaign, 2020 Eyes Colorado, seeks to increase eye health awareness throughout Colorado communities.



IMAGE CAPTION: Artwork: Winner of High School Age Group – “Vivid” by Lexi Jay of Colorado Springs, Colorado.

87 Colorado students submitted paintings, drawings, digital art, and photography from all over the state. Many participants shared powerful insights on vision that will inspire other students to understand the value of their own eyesight.

Lexi Jay, Pine Creek High School Senior and first-place winner of her age group says, “In this piece, I hope to express the vibrancy and beauty that color has brought into my life and how it illuminates a dark world with its everlasting elegance. In my art, I use color to express my innermost feelings, allowing the small shifts in hues to tell a story that pictures and words simply could not portray. The art I create seeks to explain this complex narrative and thus I could not do what I love most without the tools delegated to me by my eyes.”

One winner from each age group was selected based on scoring from the judging panel. Prizes include a $200 donation to each winner’s public school, the high school winner receives an iPad Pro, the middle school winner receives a SketchBox Premium Subscription, and the elementary winner receives a Green Kids Craft Subscription Box.

The Second Annual Youth Art Contest Winners:

Winner Grades 9-12:

Lexi Jay, Pine Creek High School

Winner Grades 6-8:

Avery Reynolds, Boltz Middle School

Winner Grades 1-5:

Bernice Tan, Willow Creek Elementary School & Artistic Fox Studio

*View artwork submissions and the complete list of winners and honorable mentions here – https://2020eyescolorado.org/art-contest/.

Entries were scored by local Colorado artists; Matthew Lit, photographer, designer and educator; Alexis Davina, fine arts and portraiture; and Dr. Matt Buchanan, a Colorado optometrist.

“The heart and imagination in the entries this year was inspiring. It’s an honor to be a judge, and a privilege to witness the vision and hope these kids have for their futures,” said Alexis Davina.

Matt Litt explains, “The second year of this contest saw many great entries including some particularly creative art from the younger grade students. It is a pleasure and an honor to have judged this year’s contest.”

Stay tuned for the Third Annual Youth Art Competition in 2022.

About the Colorado Optometric Association (COA):

The Colorado Optometric Association (COA) is the professional organization of optometrists in Colorado. Over 600 Colorado Doctors of Optometry are voluntary members of the Association. COA has also launched a public health campaign titled 2020 Eyes Colorado ( https://2020eyescolorado.org/ ).

Since 1892, the COA has assisted its members in providing the highest standard of professional care to their patients by sponsoring continuing education programs for doctors, advocating in local and state governments for programs and laws that represent patients’ best interests, and providing information for the public. For more information, please visit http://www.visioncare.org/ or call 303-863-9778.

News Source: Colorado Optometric Association