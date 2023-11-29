NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Serving the North Hollywood community since 1998, the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of the Valley has established a reputation for always stepping up with help. They celebrated their 25th anniversary with a banquet and award presentation along with a silent auction to raise funds for their charity work.



Caption: President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of the Valley recaps the group’s stellar accomplishments to those attending their 25th-anniversary gala and dinner.

The group raises funds for Scientology-supported humanitarian and social betterment programs and to assist underserved families in North Hollywood and the San Fernando Valley.

In an episode of I Am a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, Lisa Malm, president of the organization, describes the members’ dedication to carrying out community projects. If they hear of a group needing winter jackets for foster children, for example, they immediately put out a call to their members and fulfill the need. Whether collecting canned goods for shelters, or making sure local children have a Christmas gift each year, whatever is needed, they take it on.

“Our mission is really to help people,” she says.

The Women’s Auxiliary was inspired by L. Ron Hubbard’s belief that “a community that pulls together can make a better society for all.”

The Church of Scientology of the Valley is an Ideal Scientology Organization, dedicated in March 2017 by Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige. The Church services Scientologists in their ascent to spiritual freedom and serves as a home for the entire community — a meeting ground of cooperative effort to uplift people of all denominations.

Learn more about the Church of Scientology of the Valley and what makes this community unique in an episode of Destination: Scientology on the Scientology Network, and watch Lisa Malm’s profile in an episode of I Am a Scientologist on the Scientology Network, available on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV STREAM, AT&T U-verse and streaming at Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.scientology-valley.org/

https://www.scientologynews.org/press-releases/

https://www.scientology.tv/series/i-am-a-scientologist/from-surfer-to-charity-organization-president.html

MULTIMEDIA:

VIDEO:

https://www.scientology.tv/series/i-am-a-scientologist/from-surfer-to-charity-organization-president.html

IMAGE link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/23-1129-s2p-cosvalley-300dpi.jpg

Caption: President of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Church of Scientology of the Valley recaps the group’s stellar accomplishments to those attending their 25th-anniversary gala and dinner.

TAGS: #ChurchofScientologyoftheValley #WomensAuxiliary #Scientology #IamaScientologist

News Source: Church of Scientology International