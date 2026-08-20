IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 20, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF) is pleased to announce that 30 of its attorneys, more than half of the firm’s attorneys, have been recognized in the 2027 editions of The Best Lawyers in America® and Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America, reflecting the depth of talent across the firm and its continued strength in representing California employers in labor and employment matters.



Image caption: 30 CDF Attorneys Named to 2027 Best Lawyers and ‘Ones to Watch’ Lists.

Eighteen CDF attorneys were selected for inclusion in The Best Lawyers in America®, and twelve attorneys were recognized in Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America. This year, five CDF attorneys earned recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® for the first time: Lindsay A. Ayers, David G. Hagopian, Nancy N. “Niki” Lubrano, Amy S. Williams, and Sander van der Heide.

“Having 30 of our attorneys recognized by Best Lawyers is a strong reflection of the depth of talent across CDF,” said Marie D. DiSante, Managing Partner of CDF Labor Law LLP. “These honors are especially meaningful because they are based on peer recognition and reflect the skill, professionalism and commitment our attorneys bring to serving California employers every day. I am proud of this group and of the strength of our team across the firm.”

The complete list of CDF attorneys recognized in the 2027 editions follows.

CDF’S 2027 THE BEST LAWYERS IN AMERICA® HONOREES

In alphabetical order by last name:

CDF’S 2027 BEST LAWYERS: ONES TO WATCH® IN AMERICA HONOREES

In alphabetical order by last name:

ABOUT BEST LAWYERS

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become one of the most widely recognized peer-review publications in the legal profession. Recognition in The Best Lawyers in America® is based on a peer-review process in which currently recognized attorneys evaluate the professional abilities of their peers within the same geographic region and practice area. Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch® in America uses a similar peer-review methodology to recognize attorneys earlier in their careers for professional excellence in private practice.



Image caption: CDF Labor Law LLP.

ABOUT CDF LABOR LAW LLP

For more than three decades, CDF Labor Law LLP has represented California employers in labor, employment, and business immigration matters. With offices in Sacramento, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Orange County, and San Diego, CDF provides employers throughout the state with sophisticated litigation defense, practical workplace counsel, and a deep understanding of California’s complex and rapidly evolving legal environment.

The firm represents employers of all sizes and across industries in high-stakes single-plaintiff, class action, representative, and other employment litigation, while also advising clients on compliance, workforce strategy, and risk prevention. CDF’s attorneys combine statewide reach with local knowledge of the courts, agencies, and workplace issues shaping California employment law.

Beyond client representation, CDF is committed to helping employers stay ahead of legal developments through timely analysis, educational programs, and its widely followed California Labor & Employment Law Blog. That combination of advocacy, practical guidance, and California-focused experience has made CDF a trusted resource for employers navigating the state’s increasingly challenging workplace environment.

Learn more: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/

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News Source: CDF Labor Law LLP