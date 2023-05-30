IRVINE, Calif., May 30, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — CDF Labor Law LLP (CDF), a preeminent California-based labor and employment defense and business immigration law firm, is pleased to announce that the firm has officially achieved Diversity Lab’s Mansfield Certification Plus status.



Image Caption: CDF Labor Law LLP Achieves Mansfield Certification Plus.

This certification recognizes the actions CDF has taken over the past 18 months to document its continuing commitment to diversify its attorney ranks, and particularly in leadership roles, by broadening the slate of talent considered for recruitment and internal leadership roles. Our Certification “Plus” status indicates that, in addition to successfully meeting the certification requirements, CDF has achieved 30% representation of historically underrepresented lawyers in current leadership roles and pathway activities. In fact, we have far exceeded the 30% baseline for plus certification. Currently, underrepresented lawyers (women lawyers, underrepresented racial and ethnic lawyers, LGBTQ+ lawyers and lawyers with disabilities) represent over 68% of all of our attorneys, and 65% of underrepresented lawyers occupy firm governance roles.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are foundational values at the core of our firm. Achieving this certification shines a light on CDF’s ongoing efforts to mirror the diversity of our clients and of the communities in which we practice,” said CDF’s Firm Managing Partner, Marie DiSante. “Those efforts, which began on the day we opened our doors nearly 30 years ago, have yielded powerful results within our firm, and we hope to be a role model for businesses of all types as we continue those efforts into the future.”

“This is our first year participating in certification, and achieving the Plus Certification is a significant accomplishment,” said CDF’s Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Committee Chair, Alison Tsao. “It demonstrates the firm’s continued commitment to diversity and inclusion across all leadership levels and is consistent with the firm’s strategic goal to increase engagement and provide advancement opportunities for women attorneys and attorneys from diverse backgrounds.”

In keeping with this promise, CDF has already committed to pursuing re-certification through Diversity Lab for their 2023/2024 cohort for Mansfield.

A comprehensive overview of CDF’s ongoing commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, as well as a full list of the firm’s accolades, can be found here – https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/diversity-equity-inclusion.

About CDF Labor Law LLP:

For close to 30 years, CDF Labor Law LLP has distinguished itself as one of the top employment and labor defense and business immigration firms in California, defending, advising and counseling national and regional employers with California employees and workforces, as well as California-based startups, midsize ventures, and privately and publicly held companies and Fortune 500 corporations on legal compliance.

We are dedicated to creating an environment that provides opportunities for people with varied backgrounds for our attorneys and administrative professionals. CDF continues to be ranked highly for its hiring and promotion of women and minorities and is committed to supporting the communities in which we work and live.

Learn more: https://www.cdflaborlaw.com/

