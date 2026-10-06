JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads announced today the September 2026 results for the new planned capital project spending report for the Industrial Manufacturing industry. The Firm tracks North American planned industrial capital project activity, including facility expansions, new plant construction and significant equipment modernization projects. Research confirms 156 new projects in the Industrial Manufacturing sector. Projects valued at $100 million or more rose 37.5%, and new construction projects grew 14%, as manufacturers continue to commit to large-scale investments.



Image caption: Industrial SalesLeads September 2026 results for the new planned capital project spending report.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 142 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 78 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 41 New Projects

Expansion – 56 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 83 New Projects

Plant Closings – 10 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Michigan – 11

Indiana – 10

Wisconsin – 10

Texas – 9

California – 8

North Carolina – 8

Mississippi – 7

Ohio – 7

Pennsylvania – 7

Iowa – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of September, our research team identified 22 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Tesla Inc., who is considering investing $10 billion for the construction of a solar cell manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in FORT BEND COUNTY, TX. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

TENNESSEE:

Metal producer is planning to invest $7.4 billion for the construction of a 6.9 million sf processing, warehouse, and office complex at 1800 Zinc Plant Rd. in CLARKSVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2029.

OHIO:

Automotive mfr. is considering investing $3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility and currently seeking a site in central OHIO. Watch Industrial SalesLeads for updates.

GEORGIA:

Tire mfr. is planning to invest $1.1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing and warehouse facility in ROME, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion slated for 2033.

MISSISSIPPI:

Electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $528 million for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in GALLMAN, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026, with completion slated for 2029.

KENTUCKY:

Home appliance mfr. is planning to invest $512 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing campus in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Cable and wire mfr. is planning to invest $400 million for the construction of a 550,000 sf manufacturing facility on Rowesville Rd. in ORANGEBURG, SC. Construction is expected to start in late Fall 2026.

OKLAHOMA:

HVAC equipment mfr. is planning to invest $300 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 1.3 million sf manufacturing and warehouse facility in OWASSO, OK. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ARKANSAS:

Industrial electrical equipment mfr. is planning to invest $242 million for the construction of a 1 million sf manufacturing facility in NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

NEW YORK:

Aerospace component mfr. is planning to invest $225 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in NISKAYUNA, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

VIRGINIA:

Maritime industrial services company is planning to invest $180 million for the expansion of their manufacturing, warehouse, and service complex in NEWPORT NEWS, VA by 48,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

Learn more:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc