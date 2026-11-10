JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 10, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads identified 169 new planned capital projects in the Industrial Manufacturing industry in October 2026, the highest monthly total this year. The previous high was 165 industrial projects, both in March and July. The increase is in line with broader strength in manufacturing coming from ISM. The ISM Manufacturing PMI rose to 55.5% in October, its 10th straight month of expansion.



Image caption: Q4 Starts Strong: 169 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects in October 2026, Most for the Year.

The Industrial SalesLeads findings come from the firm’s monthly report on planned capital projects across North America, which covers facility expansions, new plant construction and major equipment modernization.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 156 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 77 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 49 New Projects

Expansion – 50 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 85 New Projects

Plant Closings – 14 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

North Carolina – 14

Indiana – 13

Ohio – 13

Texas – 11

Georgia – 9

California – 8

Pennsylvania – 7

Alabama – 6

Connecticut – 5

Massachusetts – 5

Largest Planned Project

During the month of October, our research team identified 20 new Industrial Manufacturing facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Mesabi Metallics Company, who is planning to invest $15 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in CEDAR RAPIDS, IA. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

Top 10 Tracked Industrial Manufacturing Projects

NEW YORK:

Semiconductor mfr. is planning to invest $10 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in MALTA, NY. Construction is expected to start in late 2026, with completion slated for 2029. They are also considering the construction of an additional manufacturing facility at the site.

GEORGIA:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $4 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in PEACH COUNTY, GA. Construction is expected to start in 2027, with completion slated for early 2030.

MARYLAND:

Submarine component mfr. is planning to invest $3.7 billion for the construction of a 2 million sf manufacturing complex facility in BALTIMORE, MD. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Steel company is planning to invest $3 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in BRADDOCK, PA. The project includes equipment upgrades on their existing manufacturing facility at the site. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2029.

OHIO:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $2.2 billion for the construction of a processing campus in NEW ALBANY, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2027, with completion slated for 2031.

TENNESSEE:

Battery mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SPRING HILL, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026, with completion slated for 2028.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Construction equipment mfr. is planning to invest $1 billion for the construction of a manufacturing facility in SANFORD, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Automotive parts mfr. is planning to invest $560 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in WEST POINT, GA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Nickel refinery is planning to invest $502 million for the construction of a processing and refinery facility in NATCHEZ, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2029.

VIRGINIA:

Electrical design and engineering firm is planning to invest $412 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities totaling 1.9 million sf in RUTHER GLEN, VA and TYSONS, VA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

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Caption: Q4 Starts Strong: 169 New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Projects in October 2026, Most for the Year.

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc