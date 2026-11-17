JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads identified 38 new planned capital projects in the Food and Beverage industry in October 2026, the lowest monthly total this year. The previous low was 48 projects in January. The decline matches a broader pullback in food and beverage capital spending: Food Processing’s 2026 Capital Spending Outlook found that 56% of the largest processors planned to spend less on capital projects in 2026 than in 2025.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Planned Projects Drop to 2026 Low with 38 New Projects in October.

The findings come from the Firm’s monthly report on planned capital projects across North America, which covers facility expansions, new plant construction and major equipment modernization.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/food-and-beverage/

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 22 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 18 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 11 New Projects

Expansion – 9 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 18 New Projects

Plant Closing – 6 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

California – 5

Pennsylvania – 4

New Jersey – 3

Alabama – 2

Florida – 2

Maryland – 2

Michigan – 2

Missouri – 2

Georgia – 1

Illinois – 1

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of October, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Publix Super Market, who is planning to invest $200 million for a 458,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center in LAKELAND, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

Top 10 Tracked Food and Beverage Projects

PENNSYLVANIA:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $152 million for a 50,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 2929 Rte. 22 in FREDERICKSBURG, PA. They have recently received approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Poultry processing company is planning to invest $55 million for the construction of a processing facility in TRENTON, SC. They have recently received approval for the project. Completion is slated for early Summer 2027.

TENNESSEE:

Food processing company is planning to invest $54 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in NASHVILLE, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

PENNSYLVANIA:

Beverage distributor is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 325,000 sf distribution center at 2801 Township Line Rd. in HATFIELD, PA. They are also planning for the construction of 2 additional warehouse facilities at the site. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Beverage company is planning for a 90,000 sf expansion, renovations, and equipment upgrades on their processing and warehouse facility in DOWNEY, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

FLORIDA:

Warehouse club grocery chain is planning to invest $30 million for a 68,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center in ORLANDO, FL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Indoor farming company is planning to invest $14 million for the construction of a 63,000 sf growing and processing facility in MANKATO, MN. They have recently received approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Supermarket chain is planning to invest $11 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center and maintenance facility in MCCALLA, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.

LOUISIANA:

Specialty food processing company is planning to invest $10 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 100,000 sf processing facility in ST. ROSE, LA. They will relocate their operations upon completion.

NEVADA:

Dietary supplement mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 190,000 sf warehouse at 13000 Moya Blvd. in RENO, NV. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

LEARN MORE:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

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News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc