SEATTLE, Wash., Feb. 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As senior living communities continue to navigate workforce challenges that directly impact care quality and operations, 3rd3rd Marketing and AgingIN are partnering to present a timely webinar: “Workforce That Stays: Creative Strategies to Attract, Inspire, & Retain a Mission-Driven Team” on Friday, February 27, geared toward senior living executives, HR professionals, and community leaders looking to build a sustainable workforce.



Image caption: 3rd3rd Marketing and AgingIN present a complimentary webinar on strengthening care team retention and resilience in senior living.

This practical session is designed for senior living leaders who are ready to move beyond short-term staffing fixes and build a culture where people choose to stay and feel proud to do so.

With the industry at a crossroads as it prepares for more than 15 million more people to join the 75+ age group, it is confronting a widening gap between the number of older adults and the shrinking number of available caregivers. The caregiver-to-receiver ratio, once more than six to one, will soon fall to four to one. At the same time, new construction for care settings continues to decline.

“The senior living workforce crisis won’t be solved by quick fixes or louder job postings,” said Cynthia Thurlow, President and CEO of 3rd3rd Marketing. “It’s solved when people understand why their work matters and feel genuinely connected to the mission. The webinar will provide tools and insights for communities to tell their story in a way that attracts the right people and gives them a reason to stay.”

Drawing on real-world experience, experts from 3rd3rd Marketing, which helps senior living communities globally, and AgingIN, an advocacy group focused on the evolution of eldercare, will explore how thoughtful storytelling, purpose-driven communication, and intentional culture-building can transform recruitment and retention outcomes. Attendees will gain actionable strategies to attract candidates who align with their mission, reduce burnout across care teams, and strengthen engagement at every level of the organization.

“Retention is built in the everyday moments around how leaders communicate, how teams are supported, and whether people feel seen and safe at work,” said Zoie Garza, presenter and Project Coach at AgingIN. “When organizations invest in culture with the same intention they invest in operations, burnout decreases and commitment grows. This session gives leaders practical tools they can use immediately.”

ATTENDEES WILL LEARN HOW TO:

Use modern storytelling to position their community as a place people genuinely want to work

Attract purpose-driven candidates instead of filling roles with “warm bodies”

Clearly communicate their organizational WHY so employees feel connected and invested

Build pride, belonging, and shared identity across departments

Create a culture where team members feel safe, supported, and heard

Reduce burnout, stress, and conflict within care teams

Understand the true financial cost of turnover and how retention protects long-term budgets

Registration is now open for this complimentary webinar.

Sign up here: https://3rd3rd.com/2026-webinars/

ABOUT 3RD3RD MARKETING

3rd3rd Marketing is the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” partnering with senior living communities and mission-driven aging services organizations globally. By dismantling stereotypes and replacing them with aspirational narratives, 3rd3rd helps organizations to build authentic connections, increase engagement, and achieve lasting impact. For more information, visit: https://3rd3rd.com/.

ABOUT AGINGIN

AgingIN is a global nonprofit dedicated to being the catalyst for person-directed living and empowered cultures in the community of one’s choice. Their consulting, technical assistance, and education services empower aging services providers to implement lasting change and transformation that is meaningful and measurable. Formerly known as the Center for Innovation, AgingIN was born from the merging of two of the most influential voices in eldercare transformation: Pioneer Network and THE GREEN HOUSE® Project. For more information, visit: https://aginginnovation.org/.

IMAGE LINK FOR MEDIA

https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0217-s2p-3rd3rdagingin-300dpi.webp

Image caption: 3rd3rd Marketing and AgingIN present a complimentary webinar on strengthening care team retention and resilience in senior living.

###

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

(not for print or online)

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

Or:

Cheri Carl

3rd3rd Marketing

cheri@3rd3rd.com

News Source: 3rd3rd Marketing