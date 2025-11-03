BOSTON, Mass., Nov. 3, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — 3rd3rd Marketing, the nation’s leading agency redefining how senior living communities connect with older adults, showcases its “Un-Senior Living” approach at the 2025 LeadingAge Annual Conference in Boston. Through two sessions with industry partners, 3rd3rd will explore how communities can reduce ageism in marketing, increase diversity in senior living communities, and improve marketing ROI.



Image caption: 3rd3rd Marketing, known as the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” challenges aging stereotypes in its “Internalized Ageism” booklet — a free resource that helps organizations identify and overcome hidden biases to strengthen marketing impact.

Known as the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” 3rd3rd Marketing has developed strategies that celebrate age with authenticity and inclusivity. The agency’s “Internalized Ageism” booklet helps organizations uncover and address subtle biases that can undermine marketing effectiveness.

According to Cynthia Thurlow, Principal at 3rd3rd Marketing, the key to effective senior living marketing lies in challenging the assumptions that perpetuate ageism.

“Ageism isn’t just an external bias; it often shows up unintentionally in how organizations communicate and market,” said Thurlow. “At 3rd3rd, we help clients see beyond the label of ‘senior’ and build marketing strategies that focus on people’s values, aspirations, and lifestyles rather than their age.”

PRESENTATIONS AT LEADINGAGE INCLUDE:

“Reaching Out to Solo Agers to Increase Sales and Diversity,” on November 3 at 4:30 p.m., features Cynthia Thurlow, 3rd3rd Marketing, Dr. Sara Zeff Geber, LifeEncore and author of ‘Essential Retirement Planning for Solo Agers: A Retirement and Aging Roadmap for Single and Childless Adults,’ and Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing, Hillcrest in La Verne, Calif. The discussion explores how to meet their needs.

“Are You Wasting Money on Marketing? Assessing Your Blind Spots,” on November 5 at 10:30 a.m., features Jessica Stewart, Senior Director of Operations, Simpson Senior Living in Philadelphia, Penn., Derek Dujardin, Creative Director, 3rd3rd Marketing and Amy Estridge, Director of Account Services and Growth, 3rd3rd Marketing. Designed for the C-suite and VP-level managers of senior living communities, this presentation tackles critical blind spots many organizations face when evaluating marketing programs and offers tools to amplify what works, adjust what doesn’t and achieve measurable results.

All session attendees will be entered into a drawing for a free Fresh Eyes Marketing Review (valued at $12,000).

A recent success story with Hillcrest in Los Angeles County illustrates the impact of 3rd3rd Marketing’s approach. By shifting its marketing focus from chronological age to psychodemographic and cultural identity, Hillcrest increased occupancy from 87% to 95% in just seven months.

“3rd3rd helped us change not just our message, but our mindset,” said Shirley Turner of Hillcrest. “By embracing more creativity and being even more entrepreneurial, we didn’t just fill units, we built a stronger, more diverse and connected community.”

3rd3rd Marketing is the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” partnering with senior living communities and mission-driven aging services organizations globally. By dismantling stereotypes and replacing them with aspirational narratives, 3rd3rd helps organizations to build authentic connections, increase engagement, and achieve lasting impact. For more information visit: https://3rd3rd.com/.

Link to download the ‘Internalized Ageism’ booklet: https://3rd3rd.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/3rd3rd-Marketing-Internalized-Ageism-Leave-Behind-1.pdf

