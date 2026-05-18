PALM DESERT, Calif., May 18, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — At the LeadingAge California conference for aging services leaders, Cynthia Thurlow, CEO and President of 3rd3rd Marketing, and Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest, share real-world marketing insights, results and actionable strategies in two sessions: “No Re-Branding Required to Win Residents” on May 20 and “Inclusive Storytelling: Strengthening Trust in Aging” on May 22, 2026.



Image caption: At LeadingAge California, Cynthia Thurlow, CEO and President of 3rd3rd Marketing, and Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest, discuss how senior living organizations can achieve measurable growth through targeted marketing and inclusive storytelling.

Both recognized senior living marketing experts, Thurlow and Turner, discuss their approach and results in tackling the challenges senior living organizations face, including:

Navigating unintentional pervasive ageism

Positioning your product to appeal to Generation Jones, the younger end of the baby boomer generation

Leveraging resident-centered storytelling and strategic PR

“Today’s older adults are aging in different ways, focused on healthspan, independence and meaningful living, not simply longevity. They want a positive aging experience, on their own terms,” says Thurlow. “Senior living communities should communicate the joy of living and aging. Our presentation explores how Hillcrest exceeded its goals without changing its offerings, simply by formalizing its marketing strategy through updated positioning and messaging.”

Hillcrest’s experience offers a roadmap for communities to tailor this approach to their circumstances. With fresh messaging, targeted events and updated sales strategies, it achieved record-breaking sales in 2025.

“Working with 3rd3rd, we were able to debunk the myth that you need a full rebrand to boost census and sales,” says Turner. “We empowered our sales and marketing teams to try new approaches and unlock momentum.”

Thurlow and Turner help senior living communities break the marketing status quo by reshaping perceptions, building trust and driving demand.

“If your community is not proactively telling its story, someone else, often the media, will tell it for you,” says Thurlow. “Your organization risks being mentioned negatively in other stories if it doesn’t have a clearly communicated identity or mission.”

“Hillcrest embraced a culture-first public relations strategy that generated headlines, built awareness and impacted revenue. By incorporating PR into its marketing plan, Hillcrest established itself as a community rooted in purpose, inclusion and positive resident stories,” says Turner.

About 3rd3rd Marketing

3rd3rd Marketing is the “Un-Senior Living Agency,” partnering with senior living communities and mission-driven aging services organizations globally. By dismantling stereotypes and replacing them with aspirational narratives, 3rd3rd helps organizations build authentic connections, increase engagement and achieve lasting impact. For more information, visit: https://3rd3rd.com/.

About Hillcrest

Hillcrest is an upscale 501(c)(3) nonprofit continuing care retirement community (CCRC) centrally located in the San Gabriel Valley, less than 30 minutes from Los Angeles, Anaheim, Pasadena, and San Bernardino and at the gateway to the Inland Empire. Located in a quiet residential neighborhood just off Foothill Boulevard in La Verne, California, Hillcrest offers independent living, assisted living, memory care, and skilled nursing with an emphasis on wellness and health. For more information, visit https://livingathillcrest.org/

MULTIMEDIA:

Image link for media: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/26-0518-s2p-leadingageca-300dpi.webp

Image caption: At LeadingAge California, Cynthia Thurlow, CEO and President of 3rd3rd Marketing, and Shirley Turner, Director of Sales and Marketing at Hillcrest, discuss how senior living organizations can achieve measurable growth through targeted marketing and inclusive storytelling.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Shonne Fegan-Ehrhardt

3rd3rd Marketing

shonne@3rd3rd.com

847-962-9879

News Source: 3rd3rd Marketing