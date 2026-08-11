JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads’ latest research confirms the Industrial Manufacturing sector has now posted four consecutive months of steady growth in planned capital project spending activity, with 165 new projects identified in July 2026 alone, bringing the past four months cumulative total to 632. This sustained momentum reflects continued investment across facility expansions, new plant construction, and equipment modernization efforts throughout North America.



Image caption: 4 Consecutive Months of Steady Growth with 632 Total New Industrial Manufacturing Planned Project – 165 in July 2026.

The following are selected highlights on new Industrial Manufacturing industry construction news.

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Type

Manufacturing/Production Facilities – 141 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 74 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Scope/Activity

New Construction – 43 New Projects

Expansion – 65 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 79 New Projects

Plant Closings – 12 New Projects

Industrial Manufacturing – By Project Location (Top 10 States)

Indiana – 15

California – 14

Texas – 13

Ohio – 11

Michigan – 10

North Carolina – 9

Alabama – 8

Pennsylvania – 7

Florida – 6

New York – 6

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

In July, our research team tracked 25 new Industrial Manufacturing construction projects valued at $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), who is planning to invest $100 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing campus in PHOENIX, AZ. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TOP 10 TRACKED INDUSTRIAL MANUFACTURING PROJECTS

KENTUCKY:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $2 billion for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in LOUISVILLE, KY. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

SOUTH CAROLINA:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $1.5 billion for the construction of a processing and office campus in ROCK HILL, SC. They are currently seeking approval for the project and will relocate their operations upon completion.

TEXAS:

Electronics mfr. is planning to invest $919 million for the construction of a 650,000 sf manufacturing and office campus in MCKINNEY, TX. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for 2030.

OHIO:

Startup aerospace company is planning to invest $850 million for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in SPRINGFIELD, OH. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in 2027.

CALIFORNIA:

Semiconductor component mfr. is planning to invest $680 million for the construction of two manufacturing facilities in CHULA VISTA, CA and CALIPATRIA, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $500 million for the expansion of their processing facility in AUSTIN, TX by 500,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Steel company is planning to invest $475 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in FAIRFIELD, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Spring 2029.

NEW JERSEY:

Pharmaceutical company is planning to invest $300 million for the construction of a 145,000 sf processing and laboratory facility on their processing and research campus in HOPEWELL, NJ. They are currently seeking approval for the project, with completion slated for 2029.

TENNESSEE:

Automotive mfr. is planning to invest $275 million for renovation and equipment upgrades on their manufacturing facility in SPRING HILL, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MISSISSIPPI:

Aluminum processing and products mfr. is planning to invest $200 million for the construction of a manufacturing facility in COLUMBUS, MS. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for Summer 2027.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

Blog: https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc