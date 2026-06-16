JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 16, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial SalesLeads today released the May 2026 results from its monthly report tracking planned capital investment activity in the Food and Beverage industry. The report monitors new construction, facility expansion, and major equipment upgrade projects throughout North America. Research identified 51 new Food and Beverage projects in May 2026, representing an 8.5% increase from the 47 projects reported during the same period in 2025. Processing facility projects also continued to grow, rising 9.4% year-over-year from 32 projects in May 2025 to 35 projects in May 2026.



Image caption: Food and Beverage Remains Steady in 2026, While May Projects Rise 19.2% Year-Over-Year.

The following are selected highlights on new Food and Beverage industry construction news.

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT TYPE

Processing Facilities – 35 New Projects

Distribution and Industrial Warehouse – 21 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 12 New Projects

Expansion – 16 New Projects

Renovations/Equipment Upgrades – 26 New Projects

Plant Closing – 4 New Projects

FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 10 STATES)

Michigan – 8

New York – 6

California – 5

North Carolina – 3

Wisconsin – 3

Alabama – 2

Connecticut – 2

Georgia – 2

Indiana – 2

Louisiana – 2

INDUSTRIAL EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

In the month of May, identified industrial manufacturing project managers are procuring the following equipment:

80% – 83% – Lighting, compressed air systems, material handling/storage, lift trucks

73% – 76% – Cranes & hoists, conveyors, networking/security equipment, HVAC

60% – 69% – loading dock equipment, mechanical construction, fire protection, control systems and instrumentation

52%- 56% – Air emissions control equipment, packaging equipment, process equipment, heat exchangers, tank/vessels, floor coating

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

During the month of May, our research team identified 2 new Food and Beverage facility construction projects with an estimated value of $100 million or more.

The largest project is owned by American Sugar Refining, Inc., who is investing $200 million and has recently started the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in ARABI, LA. Completion is slated for 2028.

TOP 10 TRACKED FOOD AND BEVERAGE PROJECTS

NEW YORK:

Food product mfr. is planning to invest $170 million for the expansion of their processing and warehouse facility in AVON, NY. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction will occur in phases, with completion of the 1st phase slated for Spring 2028.

CALIFORNIA:

Beverage mfr. is planning to invest $68 million for the expansion of their processing facility in SAN LEANDRO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MICHIGAN:

Specialty beverage mfr. is planning to invest $56 million for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a 100,000 sf processing facility at 220 N. Alloy Dr. in FENTON, MI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

INDIANA:

Beverage company is planning to invest $35 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility at 5000 W. 25th St. in INDIANAPOLIS, IN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in late 2026.

CALIFORNIA:

Meat product mfr. is planning to invest $30 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facilities in VERNON, CA and SAN BERNARDINO, CA. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

MINNESOTA:

Specialty restaurant chain is planning for the construction of a 75,000 sf processing, warehouse, and office facility in LAKEVILLE, MN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Construction is expected to start in Summer 2026 and they will relocate their regional operations upon completion.

NORTH CAROLINA:

Beverage company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently acquired 177,000 sf warehouse at 1302 N. Salisbury Ave. in SALISBURY, NC. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ALABAMA:

Food products mfr. is planning to invest $14 million for the expansion and equipment upgrades on their processing facility in BRUNDIDGE, AL. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

CALIFORNIA:

Food processing company is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 91,000 sf processing facility in MOUNTAIN HOUSE, CA. They will consolidate their operations upon completion.

WISCONSIN:

Frozen desserts and ice cream mfr. is planning for the renovation and equipment upgrades on a recently leased 43,000 sf of processing space at 5404 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in CUDAHY, WI. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

About Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

More information:

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/data-solutions/industrial-project-reports/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/industry/food-and-beverage/

https://www.salesleadsinc.com/blog/

News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc