JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 23, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Industrial manufacturing activity remained active in May 2026, led by ongoing investment from building materials manufacturers, distributors, and specialty suppliers across the United States and Canada. Industrial SalesLeads research team identified 212 building materials and distribution projects from January through May 2026 signaling consistent and steady demand for warehouse construction, facility modernization, expansion, and operational upgrades.



Image caption: Industrial SalesLeads, Inc.

The following are selected highlights on new Building Materials & Distribution industry projects from May 2026:

BUILDING MATERIALS & DISTRIBUTION – BY PROJECT TYPE

Industrial Warehouse – 14

Manufacturing/Production – 9

Office Space / Miscellaneous – 10

Processing – 1

Other / Mixed-Use – 4

BUILDING MATERIALS & DISTRIBUTION – BY PROJECT LOCATION (TOP 5 STATES)

Florida – 5

Georgia – 4

Ohio – 4

Texas – 3

Indiana – 2

BUILDING MATERIALS & DISTRIBUTION – BY PROJECT SCOPE/ACTIVITY

New Construction – 10

Renovation / Equipment Upgrade – 29

Expansion – 10

Relocation – 9

BUILDING MATERIALS & DISTRIBUTION EQUIPMENT CATEGORIES IN DEMAND

In the month of May, identified building materials and distribution project managers are procuring the following equipment:

80–89%: Lighting, Compressed Air Systems, HVAC Equipment, Networking/Security Equipment, Mechanical Construction 70–79%: Material Handling/Storage Equipment, Lift Trucks, Loading Dock Equipment, Conveyors, Cranes and Hoists, Fire Protection Equipment 40–49%: Floor Coatings 25–35%: Building Construction, Air Emissions Control Equipment, Packaging Equipment, Heat Exchangers, Control Systems & Instrumentation, Manufacturing Equipment, Building Renovation 18%: Equipment Relocation

Top 10 Tracked Building Materials & Distribution Projects

MARYLAND:

Construction aggregates company is planning for the construction of a 610,000 sf warehouse facility in Odenton, MD. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

ILLINOIS / TEXAS:

Building materials manufacturer is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility in Orange, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.

TENNESSEE:

Flooring materials supplier is planning to invest $32 million for the construction of a distribution center in Lawrence County, TN. They are currently seeking approval for the project. Completion is slated for late 2027.

WASHINGTON:

Plumbing equipment supplier has recently agreed to pre-lease 276,000 sf of warehouse space in Woodland, WA. Completion is slated for Fall 2026.

MINNESOTA:

Electrical supply distributor has recently started a 124,000 sf expansion and equipment upgrades on their distribution center in Cottage Grove, MN. Completion is slated for early 2028.

OHIO:

HVAC equipment distributor is planning to invest $18 million for the expansion of their warehouse in Miamisburg, OH by 213,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

TEXAS:

Pipe support product manufacturer is planning to invest $6 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Houston, TX by 69,000 sf. Completion is slated for Spring 2027.

MINNESOTA:

Specialty building materials manufacturer is planning to invest $5 million for the expansion of their manufacturing facility in Elk River, MN by 40,000 sf. They have recently received approval for the project.

GEORGIA:

Building materials manufacturer is expanding and planning for the renovation of an additional 23,000 sf of office space in Atlanta, GA.

MICHIGAN:

Specialty building materials supplier is planning for the expansion of their manufacturing and office facility in Romulus, MI by 33,000 sf. They are currently seeking approval for the project.

LARGEST PLANNED PROJECT

The largest project tracked in May 2026 is owned by USG Corporation. The building materials manufacturer is planning to invest $1.2 billion for the construction of a manufacturing and warehouse facility at 1750 IP Way Road in Orange, TX. They have recently received approval for the project.

ABOUT INDUSTRIAL SALESLEADS, INC.

Since 1959, Industrial SalesLeads, based in Jacksonville, FL is a leader in delivering industrial capital project intelligence and prospecting services for sales and marketing teams to ensure a predictable and scalable pipeline. Our Industrial Market Intelligence, IMI identifies timely insights on companies planning significant capital investments such as new construction, expansion, relocation, equipment modernization and plant closings in industrial facilities. The Outsourced Prospecting Services, an extension to your sales team, is designed to drive growth with qualified meetings and appointments for your internal sales team. Visit us at https://salesleadsinc.com/.

Each month, our team provides hundreds of industrial reports within a variety of industries.

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News Source: Industrial SalesLeads Inc