LOS ANGELES, Calif., June 23, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Scientology Churches provide tools anyone can use to help in the face of the drug overdose crisis. In honor of International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, learn and use these tools and help turn the tide on the drug overdose crisis.



PHOTO CAPTION: Scientology Network’s “Voices for Humanity” features volunteers who use the Truth About Drugs initiative of Foundation for a Drug-Free World to save the next generation from the ravages of drug abuse and addiction.

There are five simple things anyone can do to take effective action against overdose deaths. Parents, educators, community leaders and individuals — using these resources — can save lives.

Take these simple steps:

Understand how drugs work and what they do by reading the Truth About Drugs booklets available through the website of Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Attend the Foundation’s International Day Against Drugs Online Conference.

Enroll on free online drug education courses on the Foundation’s website. See how easy it is to learn the truth about drugs. Educate yourself and use this information to feel confident about speaking to others on this vital subject.

Make the decision to use what you’ve learned to help your family, friends and community as a drug prevention volunteer.

Order your drug prevention materials. They will be shipped to you free of charge.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, “Prevention strategies based on scientific evidence working with families, schools, and communities can ensure that children and youth, especially the most marginalized and poor, grow and stay healthy and safe into adulthood and old age. For every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

Scientology Churches are marking International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking with programs to bring these drug-prevention tools to their communities. They will also provide free training in the use of the Truth About Drugs materials and will assist you in any way they can to help you succeed in this vital endeavor. Contact your nearest Scientology Church for details.

Noting the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric, Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World was formed in 2006 to serve as the primary distributor of educational materials and to develop new materials to meet the challenge of continually changing drug trends. The Foundation has grown to a network of some 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, it provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

