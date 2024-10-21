DENVER, Colo., Oct. 21, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) proudly reflects on the success of A Mile Above: TMC Denver, a conference environment renowned for its ability to adapt to the evolving landscape of the mortgage industry by fostering collaboration and innovation among attendees. The event, which took place from September 7-10, 2024, provided a truly memorable experience, beginning with an energetic opening reception at Meow Wolf and concluding with a stunning sunset reception at Red Rocks Trading Post.



Photo caption: TMC members conclude A Mile Above during reception at Red Rocks Trading Post.

Hosted at the Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, the venue provided a prime location for attendees to connect while exploring the vibrant bars and restaurants in the heart of Downtown Denver. The greater number of lender companies in attendance compared to vendor partners led to valuable insights and productive discussions

“At TMC Denver, we’ve been tackling critical industry challenges like scalability, boosting volume, and enhancing automation alongside top-tier lenders and vendors,” said Brad Ketcher, Director of Strategic Initiatives at Ignite Integration Solutions, Inc.

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS:

$100,000 Hour: Attendees exchanged revenue-boosting and cost-saving strategies, generating significant value for both lenders and partners.

Attendees exchanged revenue-boosting and cost-saving strategies, generating significant value for both lenders and partners. Keynotes: Jeff Salzenstein delivered an inspiring session on mastering leadership and Alex Joyner, Director of Marketing at First Option Mortgage, shared practical insights on personalizing ChatGPT for mortgage professionals.

Jeff Salzenstein delivered an inspiring session on mastering leadership and Alex Joyner, Director of Marketing at First Option Mortgage, shared practical insights on personalizing ChatGPT for mortgage professionals. Showcases: Live vendor demonstrations offered lenders a glimpse into how products work with samples of how they help businesses.

Live vendor demonstrations offered lenders a glimpse into how products work with samples of how they help businesses. TMC Tech Fund Mortgage Tech Day: Sponsored by Docutech, this session allowed lenders to explore and vote on cutting-edge technologies pitched by five startups, keeping them at the forefront of industry innovation. Inflooens was voted ‘Top Startup’ and awarded a cash prize, signaling its strong alignment with the future direction of the mortgage industry.

NETWORKING AND COLLABORATION AT ITS BEST

TMC’s signature Collaboration Labs are confidential peer advisory groups designed to provide a safe space for working through challenges and fostering deep connections among participants. In Denver, 46% of conference attendees took part in a Collaboration Lab.

“Feedback from the labs regarding tech vendors will provide valuable insights to guide my upcoming decisions,” said Dan Felix, VP of Mortgage Services at Fairwinds Credit Union.

INDUSTRY EXCELLENCE AWARDS

Individuals and companies within the TMC family who contributed excellence to the network were recognized with awards. The Lenders Choice Awards are vendor partner awards voted on by lenders:

Certified Credit won Best in Customer Service because “They made the process very simple and did most of the heavy lifting. Couldn’t have asked for it to go more smoothly.”

won Best in Customer Service because “They made the process very simple and did most of the heavy lifting. Couldn’t have asked for it to go more smoothly.” LoanPASS was awarded Best Onboarding Process for “…having a great new tech PPE in a mature industry segment, making a typically complex product easy to understand and configure. Bill, Patricia, and Derek were incredibly helpful and accessible throughout the sales cycle, onboarding, and LOS connectivity. Great team and product.”

was awarded Best Onboarding Process for “…having a great new tech PPE in a mature industry segment, making a typically complex product easy to understand and configure. Bill, Patricia, and Derek were incredibly helpful and accessible throughout the sales cycle, onboarding, and LOS connectivity. Great team and product.” iEmergent was voted best in Thought Leadership, Creativity, and Innovation. A lender said, “They’ve been a valuable partner in helping us serve under-served communities across all our markets. Their commitment to this mission shows through their prompt, thorough, knowledgeable, and personable customer service. With great value for the quality of service, they consistently provide accurate, actionable data for strategic decisions.”

TMC also recognized exceptional lenders for their reliability and contribution to the network.

Mortgage Financial Services won the Team Award for their readiness to collaborate as a team. “Everyone at Mortgage Financial Services is always more than willing to help TMC members. They are happy to lend their expertise to any discussion, whether it be in our Working Groups or at conference. We are so thankful to have them as part of the TMC Family,” Angie Scarfino, TMC Member Benefit Advocate.

won the Team Award for their readiness to collaborate as a team. Joe Leone of Genesee Regional Bank was honored with the Mindfulness Award for his thoughtful contributions in supporting peers within the network. “Joe is humble, kind, and thoughtful. He’s always eager to lead discussions, share resources, and offer his expertise. He’s helped many lenders with policy changes, vendor vetting, and collaborative problem-solving. Joe is a great example of the leader our industry needs!” Ashliegh Alexander, TMC Member Benefit Advocate.

of Genesee Regional Bank was honored with the Mindfulness Award for his thoughtful contributions in supporting peers within the network. “Joe is humble, kind, and thoughtful. He’s always eager to lead discussions, share resources, and offer his expertise. He’s helped many lenders with policy changes, vendor vetting, and collaborative problem-solving. Joe is a great example of the leader our industry needs!” Ashliegh Alexander, TMC Member Benefit Advocate. Teresa Rose of Western Ohio Mortgage was honored with the Collaborative Award in recognition of her unwavering dedication, generously offering her time, resources, knowledge, and support to others. “Teresa is the voice everyone wants to hear. She has a deep understanding of navigating the ups and downs of our industry. Whether leading a call, sharing resources, or speaking at conferences, she’s always ready to lead. We’re grateful for her collaborative spirit and her example of the pay-it-forward culture at TMC,” Ashleigh Alexander, TMC Member Benefit Advocate.

LOOKING AHEAD: 12 DAYS OF TMC

Building on the momentum of Denver, TMC will return with its virtual event, 12 Days of TMC, from December 2-17, 2024. Stay tuned for updates by following TMC on LinkedIn or visiting www.mortgagecollaborative.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative:

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a member-driven organization dedicated to empowering mortgage lenders across the U.S. through networking, education, and advocacy. By fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation, TMC supports the success of its members, ensuring they thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

News Source: The Mortgage Collaborative