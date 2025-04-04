SAN DIEGO, Calif., April 4, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, proudly announces the addition of several new lender members and preferred partners to its growing community. These organizations join TMC’s network of industry leaders committed to collaboration, innovation, and operational excellence.



Image caption: The Mortgage Collaborative.

The newest lender members of The Mortgage Collaborative include:

Zillow Home Loans

Old National Bank

Griffin Funding

CIS Home Loans

NEO Home Loans, powered by Better | Better Mortgage Corporation

AFC Mortgage Group

Pilgrim Mortgage

These lenders bring over 500 years of diverse expertise and innovative approaches to mortgage lending, strengthening TMC’s mission of fostering peer-to-peer collaboration and business growth within the industry.

Additionally, TMC welcomes the following preferred partners to its network:

HousingWire – A leading mortgage and housing industry news, insights, and analysis source.

– A leading mortgage and housing industry news, insights, and analysis source. Mortgage Workflow Partners (MWP) – A trusted consultancy optimizing mortgage workflow and operational efficiencies.

– A trusted consultancy optimizing mortgage workflow and operational efficiencies. SocialCoach (Rejoining) – A premier social media automation and compliance platform for mortgage professionals.

– A premier social media automation and compliance platform for mortgage professionals. Blend (Rejoining) – A digital lending platform streamlining the mortgage application and approval process.

– A digital lending platform streamlining the mortgage application and approval process. Longbridge – A prominent reverse mortgage lender focused on expanding homeownership opportunities for seniors.

“TMC’s continued growth is a testament to the power of collaboration in today’s mortgage landscape,” said Jodi Hall, President & CEO of The Mortgage Collaborative. “We are thrilled to welcome these outstanding lenders and partners, each of whom brings valuable perspectives and expertise to our network. Their commitment to innovation and service aligns perfectly with our mission of driving positive change in the mortgage industry.”

As part of TMC’s dynamic network, these new members and partners will access exclusive resources, data benchmarking, best practices, and a highly engaged community of industry professionals dedicated to collective success.

For more information about The Mortgage Collaborative and its growing network, email TheMortgageCollaborative@mtgcoop.com.

About The Mortgage Collaborative

The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC) is a membership-driven organization dedicated to empowering mortgage lenders across the United States through networking, education, and advocacy. Our goal is to support the success of our members by fostering an environment of collaboration and innovation. For more information, visit https://www.mortgagecollaborative.com/.

