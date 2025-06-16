SAN DIEGO, Calif., June 16, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Mortgage Collaborative (TMC), the nation’s largest independent cooperative network serving the mortgage industry, announced the launch of its new weekly podcast, “The Sip,” designed to give mortgage professionals direct access to peers solving the same challenges they face every day. From tech adoption and compliance pressure to margin management, the 30-minute series delivers real-world strategies shared by lenders, for lenders—streamed live every Tuesday on LinkedIn.



Each episode features candid conversations between TMC lender members and partner sponsors, focusing on actionable ideas and proven strategies. Mortgage lenders and vendors gain insight into how cross-functional collaboration is helping institutions navigate today’s rapidly evolving mortgage landscape.

Recent episodes have explored income verification automation and modern risk management practices. John Hardesty, vice president at Argyle, joined the program to discuss how payroll connectivity reshapes borrower verification.

“The mortgage industry is in a transformation moment,” Hardesty said. “Partnerships like the ones featured on ‘The Sip’ help lenders work smarter and deliver a better borrower experience.”

Scott Weintraub, vice president of compliance at MQMR, also shared insights on strengthening vendor oversight and adapting compliance efforts to a shifting regulatory environment.

“TMC created a space for lenders, servicers and vendor partners to collaborate on solutions for the operational and compliance challenges our industry faces,” Weintraub said. “‘The Sip’ gives listeners a look into those collaborations and the value partners can bring to the table.”

“The Sip” reinforces TMC’s mission to foster community and shared success among its members. By spotlighting the impact of strategic partnerships, the podcast supports TMC’s belief that collaboration leads to industry-wide improvement.

Episodes stream live every Tuesday on LinkedIn, with replays and additional resources available on TMC’s YouTube channel – https://www.youtube.com/@TheMortgageCollaborative

