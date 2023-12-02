LOS ANGELES, Calif., Dec. 2, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — While most of the world went “on pause” during the pandemic, Mother Nature certainly did not—nor did the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, a religious social service founded in the mid-1970s by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard.



Caption: “Operation: Do Something About It” is a new feature-length documentary, premiering on the Scientology Network on International Volunteer Day, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Volunteer Ministers answered the global call at every cataclysmic natural disaster, demonstrating unconditional courage and compassion time after time.

Operation: Do Something About It is a new feature-length documentary, premiering on the Scientology Network on International Volunteer Day, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

The documentary chronicles the global response from the Church of Scientology Volunteer Ministers during the pandemic. It details the help extended to communities, religions and essential services across six continents.

A Scientology Volunteer Minister’s mandate is to be “a person who helps his fellow man on a volunteer basis by restoring purpose, truth and spiritual values to the lives of others.” Their creed: “A Volunteer Minister does not shut his eyes to the pain, evil and injustice of existence. Rather, he is trained to handle these things and help others achieve relief from them and new personal strength as well.”

Watch Operation: Do Something About It live on Tuesday, December 5 at 8 p.m. ET PT on the Scientology Network, or on DIRECTV Channel 320, DIRECTV stream, AT&T U-verse, AppleTV, Roku, fireTV or on mobile apps.

Since launching on March 12, 2018, with six original series and more than 70 hours of programming, the Scientology Network has been viewed in 237 countries and territories in 17 languages.

Satisfying the curiosity of people about Scientology and Founder L. Ron Hubbard, the network takes viewers across six continents, spotlighting the everyday lives of Scientologists, showing the Church as a global organization, and presenting its social betterment programs that have touched the lives of millions worldwide.

