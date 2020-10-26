CHICAGO, Ill., Oct. 26, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) – Aaron Ozee, celebrity author of the bestselling children’s book, “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790), and esteemed director of the “Regulus” movie, has partnered with Vistaprint to launch a collection of masks which feature his infamous rat king character to protect families during the COVID-19 pandemic.



PHOTO CAPTION: Aaron Ozee Wearing “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790) Face Mask.

Ozee searched for vendors that could execute his vision for launching a collection of Regulus masks, but few proved worthy to handle such a task. However, when Ozee learned Vistaprint began printing face masks, he was convinced they were the right partner. Not just because the safety and quality measures they use when making them, but they donate a percentage of each order placed to local communities that have been devastated by the Coronavirus.

Ozee designed the collection of Regulus masks to be affordable to families who are confronting financial hardship. Each mask has considerable breathing room, can be washed using hand soap or various cleaning solutions for reuse, are equipped with a changeable filter, and come vacuum sealed with factory timestamps for enhanced security during shipping.

“We never expected this pandemic would change the way people live. Disasters of any kind are often unpredictable, but as humans we are strong enough to push through anything. Entertaining families during this harsh period of history with this global phenomenon of a character has been a gift from the heavens but ensuring the safety of my fans has never been more important. Masks are the key to defeating this horrible virus, and if we equally follow best practices, as directed by credible authorities, we shall prevail,” said Ozee during the release of this announcement.

An unprecedented grouping of legendary actors, musicians, comics, political leaders, authors, film makers, athletes, and motivational speakers have expressed support. Names such as Tony Hawk, Akon, Drake Bell, Sean Astin, and Paula Deen rank among those who love “Regulus.”

For those wanting to purchase a copy of the “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790) book, or Regulus mask for members of your family, please visit https://www.aaronozee.com.

For those wanting to stream the “Regulus” movie on Amazon Prime, you will need to register for your membership or visit https://www.regulusmovie.com.

VIDEO: https://youtu.be/1feuD0XFWRA

