CHICAGO, Ill., Jan. 20, 2020 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Aaron Ozee, the author of the bestselling children’s book, “Regulus” (ISBN: 978-1387010790), has announced the development of the Regulus movie has wrapped two months ahead of schedule. Bizarros Studio, the animation group responsible for having purchased the “Regulus” film rights, coordinated production on the Regulus movie from their official headquarters located in the city of Bogota, Columbia.



Bizarros Studio entrusted Ozee to assume the role of Director on the Regulus movie to ensure authenticity of the book was not compromised and matched the experimental approach taken. Ozee instructed the animators from Bizarros Studio since production began to use stop-motion techniques as they developed each scene to embolden the strengths of the original story giving children and families a rare viewing experience.

Other decisions that were made as Ozee spearheaded the project were to eliminate the need for voiceover talent, same can be said about choosing music that contained verbal communication, and immerse every second of footage with psychological schemes to get viewers on the edge of their seats.

“Learning the Regulus movie wrapped production before the animation group forecasted was an incredible feeling. Bizarros Studio granted me permission to see the final cut of the Regulus movie, and despite being restricted on which information can be disclosed with public audiences, what can be said is that people will adore it,” commented Ozee.

The release date of the Regulus movie, according to Bizarros Studio, has been set for the 25th of July 2020 and will host an exclusive premiere on the same date in or around the City of Chicago.

Bizarros Studio launched the official website for the Regulus movie days following the news that production wrapped at the following website address: https://www.regulusmovie.com.

Advanced orders for rentals and purchases of the Regulus movie poured through on the first day with a total of 3,200 transactions. Ozee has arranged with Bizarros Studio to launch the Regulus movie using streaming services and video-on-demand services on the night of the premiere hosted in Chicago. More information about which streaming services and video-on-demand services will include the Regulus movie in their libraries will be released as the July 25, 2020 release date approaches.

For anyone wanting to read the book way before renting or purchasing the Regulus movie, visit local bookstores near you, prominent online marketplaces, or visit https://www.aaronozee.com to buy.

News Source: Aaron Ozee