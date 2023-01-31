PHOENIX, Ariz., Jan. 31, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Home Services, a leading provider of HVAC and plumbing services in the Phoenix metropolitan area, is proud to announce its fourth annual air conditioning unit giveaway. This year, the company has chosen to honor the hard work and dedication of local community member, Sandra Saldana, by providing her with a brand new A/C unit, valued up to $10,000.



Photo Caption: ACE Home Services.

Sandra is the founder of Sponsor Orphans in TJ, a charity organization that is dedicated to bringing joy and support to children in orphanages in Baja, California. Sandra began her mission a year ago when she visited her first orphanage to thank the facility for taking care of her cousin, Max, while her aunt was in the process of adopting him. The experience of bringing joy to the children and seeing their faces light up moved Sandra to set a goal of visiting all 100 orphanages and providing orphans with school supplies, backpacks, and toys in Baja, California. Since then, her organization has been able to help 395 children in just one year.

ACE Home Services is honored to be able to contribute to Sandra’s mission and looks forward to continuing to support her efforts in the future. The company encourages others to get involved and support organizations like Sponsor Orphans in TJ that are making a positive impact in their communities. ACE Home Services hopes that this small act of kindness of providing Sandra with a new unit will help bring comfort to a person that does so much for others.

For Sandra, winning a new HVAC system is timely as her unit, which was installed when her home was built in 1971, has not been working for some time and she has not had the opportunity to upgrade it herself. ACE’s installation team will begin the installation process on February 8th.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to give back to someone who has given so much to our community,” said John Trimble, President of ACE Home Services. “Sandra’s dedication to helping children in need is truly inspiring, and we are proud to support her in any way we can.”

ACE Home Services is committed to making a positive impact on the Phoenix-area community it serves. Throughout each year, the company supports a variety of community outreach programs such as hosting annual Salvation Army Water Drives, A/C Veteran Giveaways, St. Mary’s Food Bank Food Drives, donating to Puppies Behind Bars and Homes for Our Troops, and sponsoring AZTV’s Hometown Heroes Toy Drive. In addition to these efforts, ACE is also a proud partner of the Wounded Warrior Project which raises money for injured, post 9/11 veterans, and offers discounts for all military members and first responders.

The company is always looking for new ways to give back to the community and make a difference. The company has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau and provides support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities, including air-conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, heating equipment placement, bathroom remodeling, water softeners and heaters, water leak protection, heating replacement, and more.

For more information about ACE Home Services and the annual A/C giveaway, please visit their website. Information on Sandra’s project can be found here: Facebook Page – https://www.facebook.com/sponsororphansintj.

For more information, please visit their https://acehomeaz.com/about-us/

MEDIA CONTACT:

James Sesay

Email: james.sesay[at]acehomeaz.com

Phone Number: 480-234-6602

News Source: ACE Home Services