PHOENIX, Ariz., Aug. 19, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes. This veteran owned and operated company is proud to support and hire military members for over 25 years.



PHOTO CAPTION: Captain Alfred “Benny” Ashley (retired), Honor Our Warriors AC Giveaway Recipient. Benny, approaching 104 years of age, served the Phoenix Fire Department from 1942 through the end of 1973. Benny is a military combat veteran and twice left the firehouse to serve as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the WWII and Korean wars.

ACE Home Services has been taking hundreds of nominations from the Phoenix Metro community to select another military member. This year, we are proud to announce the winner as Captain Alfred “Benny” Ashley, who was born on August 24, 1917! We are approaching his 104th birthday! ACE Home Services will be providing and installing a brand new ac unit for Captain Ashley on August 24, 2021.

Benny served the Phoenix Fire Department from 1942 through the end of 1973. Benny is a military combat veteran and twice left the firehouse to serve as a U.S. Navy Corpsman during the WWII and Korean wars. He served as a medic at Tarawa in the Gilbert Islands in the South Pacific. After returning to his firefighting career Benny led the Phoenix firefighters union as the President of IAFF Local 493 in the 1960’s. In 1968 his idea for a statewide, combined, firefighters and police officers pension system was signed into law by AZ Governor Jack Williams to create the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

Benny continues to serve as a mentor to the current generation of PFD firefighters and is a frequent (and the most popular) attendee at many Fire Dept. functions. Benny was the Captain of Engine Co.11-A at the firehouse on the southeast corner of 24th Str. and Roosevelt Str. where he served for many years until his retirement.

This is the second year of the annual AC giveaway. Veterans, active duty and reserve military members were all eligible to be nominated. In the end, the selected 2020 winner was Master Sergeant Keith Tucker, a veteran who honorably served our country for 24 years in the Air Force and was stationed at Luke Air Force Base. This opportunity came at the perfect time for Mr. Tucker, as he and his wife Diana were moving into their new home that had an existing unit that was over 15 years old.

The Owner and CEO, Kwan Jin, is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, ACE Home Services also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders. The Director of Marketing, James Sesay, is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, James says “Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. As a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. This year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country.”

For more information, please visit their website at: https://www.acehomeaz.com/about-us/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/lFzMccDIYws

A brief testimonial can be found here ( https://youtu.be/9m6LxrjdogU ). Local FOX 10 News covered the 2020 giveaway here ( https://youtu.be/lFzMccDIYws ).

