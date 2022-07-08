PHOENIX, Ariz., July 8, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACE Home Services is a top HVAC and Plumbing company servicing the Phoenix Metro area. For years since it was founded, they have provided homes with quality AC and Heating facility maintenance, equipment installation, and repair, ensuring smooth operation in homes. This veteran operated company is proud to support and hire military members for over 25 years.



Image Caption: Third annual A/C Veteran Giveaway from ACE Home Services.

For the third annual A/C Veteran Giveaway, ACE Home Services has taken close to a hundred nominations from the Phoenix Metro community to select another military member. We are proud that each year the community steps up and participates in helping those that make the ultimate sacrifice.

This year, we are proud to announce the winner as Petty Officer First Class Devin Munyon, an active-duty Navy recruiter.

Petty Officer First Class Munyon is active-duty in the U.S. Navy and has been serving our great nation for 14 years. During his time in service, he has earned a total of 14 medals. Petty Officer First Class Munyon Devin is a native to Arizona and loves the fact that as a recruiter, he is able to work in AZ and help young men and women sign up and change their lives like someone helped him so long ago. ACE Home Services will be providing and installing a brand new a/c unit for Petty Officer First Class Munyon and his family on July 27, 2022. We thank him for his service and everything he continues to do for all of us.



The President of ACE Home Services, John Trimble served as an Army Infantryman and then a Special Forces Officer – or Green Beret – for more than 13 years. Working closely with various international special operations units, John primarily worked counterterror and counter drug operations across multiple deployments to Afghanistan and South America, receiving two Bronze Star medals, a Meritorious Service Medal, and the Combat Infantryman’s Badge amongst other awards and citations. Prior to being medically retired as a Major, John’s final military assignment was serving as an advisor and lead strategist for a senior military commander at Ft. Bragg, North Carolina.

The Director of Marketing, James Sesay, is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Regarding the overall goal of the campaign, James says, “Too often many of us take the sacrifices that led to our independence and current freedoms for granted. As a company, we want to go above and beyond the normal discounts and appreciations. Each year, we want to truly give back to those that serve our country.”



In addition to actively hiring veterans of all military branches, ACE Home Services also gives additional discounts to all military members and first responders.

About ACE Home Services:

With an A+ rating from the BBB, ACE Home Services provides support for businesses and homes in more than 28 cities. They offer air-conditioning installation, maintenance and repair, heating equipment placement, bathroom remodeling, water softeners and heaters, water leak protection, heating replacement, and a range of additional services. They are fast, efficient, reliable, experienced, highly reliable, and they always put the customers first in all they do.

For more information, please visit the website: https://acehomeaz.com/about-us/.

A brief testimonial can be found here: https://youtu.be/9m6LxrjdogU

AZ Family News covered the 2021 giveaway here: https://youtu.be/dO30Y_7pjU4

Local FOX 10 News covered the 2020 giveaway here: https://youtu.be/lFzMccDIYws

PHOTO LINK FOR MEDIA: https://www.Send2Press.com/300dpi/22-0708-s2p-john-trimble-300dpi.jpg

Photo Caption: Ace Home Services President John Trimble

