DENVER, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced two of its top executives, Executive Vice President of Operations Sharon Reichhardt and President and COO Phil McCall, will be speaking at the 2023 Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Compliance and Risk Management Conference taking place September 10-12, 2023, at the Grand Hyatt in Washington, D.C.



Photo Caption(s): (L-R) ACES executives Sharon Reichhardt and Phil McCall to speak at 2023 MBA Compliance and Risk Management Conference.

McCall will introduce the speakers for the “Washington Update” opening general session on Monday, Sept. 11 at 8:30 am E.T. The session, which is sponsored by ACES Quality Management, will include updates from MBA’s CEO Bob Broeksmit on recent developments by Washington policymakers and MBA’s advocacy work. Following his remarks, attendees will hear directly from key regulators on agency priorities impacting regulatory compliance and delivery and servicing of loans to government agencies. In addition to Broeksmit, speakers for the session include representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (V.A.), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA), Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and USDA Rural Development.

Reichhardt will moderate the session, “Fraud Mitigation – The Devil’s in the Data,” on Monday, Sept. 11 at 2 pm., which “focuses on what lenders should be examining, data collection methods and how to analyze the data to determine how to stop common fraud schemes. Panelists also discuss how lenders can use data to mitigate financial risks and protect profitability.” Representatives from Chase, Mann Mortgage, LLC and Mr. Cooper will join Reichhardt on the panel.

“As a Platinum sponsor for this year’s Compliance and Risk Management conference, ACES is thrilled to support the MBA’s efforts to keep mortgage professionals apprised of the latest trends, challenges and innovations related to compliance, loan quality and risk management,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Phil and Sharon, two of ACES’ finest minds, are poised to offer invaluable insights that will undoubtedly provide this year’s attendees with food for thought as to how they can safeguard the integrity of their originations through robust quality control practices.”

To learn more, visit the ACES team at booth number 7 or set up a meeting in advance by emailing sales@acesquality.com.

