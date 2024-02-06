DENVER, Colo., Feb. 6, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced the Executive Vice President of Compliance Amanda Phillips will be speaking at the 2024 Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Servicing Solutions Conference taking place February 20-23, 2024, at the Hyatt Regency in Orlando, Fla.



Phillips will moderate the session, “Policy & Compliance Track: Top Servicing Compliance and Fair Servicing Concerns,” on Wednesday, Feb. 21, at 1:30 pm. This session will “explore the top compliance and policy trends in mortgage servicing today. Topics explored include a continued regulatory focus on fair servicing, loss mitigation developments, and market challenges.” Representatives from Servbank, Alston & Bird, LLP, and Padgett Law Group will join Phillips on the panel.

“Improving compliance and fair servicing should be an initiative for every lender. We’re pleased to be the industry’s resource for staying up to date on best practices and changes in compliance requirements,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Mandy is a wealth of knowledge. She will undoubtedly provide this year’s attendees with food for thought as to how they can safeguard the integrity of their originations through robust quality control practices.”

Phillips has two decades of experience in the financial services industry, including holding executive roles in legal and regulatory compliance. Prior to joining ACES Quality Management, Phillips was with the law firm Ballard Spahr, LLP, where she advised clients on federal and state regulatory requirements governing mortgage lending, including business processes and practices, software, and mortgage documents.

To learn more, visit the ACES team at booth number 410 or set up a meeting in advance by emailing sales@acesquality.com.

Phillips will also be presenting the latest mortgage servicing news, including the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) supervisory highlights and specific 2024 compliance expectations and predictions, on February 14, 2024, as part of the ACES QC Now webinar series. Register here.

About ACES Quality Management:

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

60% of the top 50 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

11 of the top 30 banks; and

3 of the top 5 credit unions in the United States.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology gives independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions the ability to easily manage and customize ACES to meet their business needs without having to rely on I.T. or other outside resources. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

