DENVER, Colo., Sept. 21, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management®, the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today the launch of ACES Population Testing™, which evaluates a financial institution’s loan origination pipelines and servicing portfolios against its defined policies and identifies the records that warrant a reviewer’s attention. The platform is built on data quality technology ACES obtained through its acquisition of BaseCap Analytics and already in production at financial institutions.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management launches ACES Population Testing.

A lender selects the population it wants examined and the policies it wants applied, covering its own compliance, operational and data quality requirements across pre-funding, post-closing and servicing reviews and beyond. Lenders can author the policies themselves or draw from ACES Managed Policies, an expanding library of ACES-authored, compliance-vetted policy content. ACES Population Testing runs those policies against every record in that population, reports a pass or fail on each policy for each record and rolls the results into an overall quality score on the dashboard.

“Compliance and quality programs are under constant pressure to extend their reach without expanding their teams, and ACES Population Testing gives those departments at lenders, servicers, banks, credit unions and other financial institutions the ability to evaluate loan portfolios at the population level, identifying risk that would otherwise go unreviewed,” said Trevor Gauthier, chief executive officer of ACES Quality Management. “The engine underneath ACES Population Testing has been running in production at financial institutions for years, and by bringing it under the ACES umbrella, it now becomes the natural complement to our audit technology, directing our clients’ teams to the records that matter most for targeted, human-driven investigation.”

ACES Population Testing operates alongside traditional sampling methodologies by directing auditors to records that a sample may not reach. From there, auditors can use ACES Quality Management & Control® software to examine the flagged records, determine if they are defects, report findings and remediate.

To learn more, visit https://www.acesquality.com/products/population-testing.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs, including the ability to evaluate loan risk at scale without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit https://www.acesquality.com/ or call 1-800-858-1598.

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News Source: ACES Quality Management