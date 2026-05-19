DENVER, Colo., May 19, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, today announced that it has been named one of the 2026 Best Places to Work in Financial Technology. The awards program was created in 2017 and is a project of Arizent and Best Companies Group.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

This annual survey and awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best employers in the financial technology industry. Companies recognized on this year’s list operate in and serve companies and consumers in a wide range of financial services, including banking and mortgages, insurance, payments and financial advisory.

“Earning this recognition for the fourth time is a testament to the exceptional people who make ACES what it is,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Our most recent employee engagement survey confirmed something we’re incredibly proud of: ACES ranks in the top 10% of U.S. software companies for engagement. Employees tell us they value our leadership’s openness, the flexibility built into how we work, and the sense that their efforts genuinely move the company forward. This award reflects all of that, and it challenges us to keep earning it.”

“Each year, the Best Places to Work in Financial Technology offers a glimpse into the workplace practices of fintechs whose employees rate them highly,” said Penny Crosman, Executive Editor of Technology at American Banker. “This year, employees appear to value remote work, schedule flexibility and autonomy above all else, at a time when many traditional financial firms are enforcing strict return-to-work policies.”

To be considered for participation, companies must provide technology products, services or solutions that enable the delivery of financial services. Companies must also have been in business for at least one full year and employ at least 15 people in the U.S.

Companies from across the United States entered a two-part survey process to determine Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Fintech. The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company’s workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. +The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking. Best Companies Group managed the overall registration and survey process, analyzed the data and determined the final ranking.

For more information on Arizent’s Best Places to Work in Fintech program, including full eligibility criteria, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkFinTech.com or contact Penny Crosman at penny.crosman@arizent.com.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

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Lindsey Neal

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News Source: ACES Quality Management