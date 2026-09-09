DENVER, Colo., Sept. 9, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management®, the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that three senior professionals will speak at two fall industry conferences including MBA’s Compliance and Risk Management Conference, Sept. 27–29 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C., and the America’s Credit Unions Lending Council Conference, Nov. 3–6 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. ACES will also serve as the platinum sponsor of the MBA conference’s opening general session, where Chief Executive Officer Trevor Gauthier will take the stage and introduce featured speaker Frank Abagnale, the renowned cybersecurity and fraud prevention expert and bestselling author.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management.

At MBA’s Compliance and Risk Management Conference:

Nate Smith, senior product manager, ACES Quality Management, will speak on “Trending Compliance Issues Track: AI Vendor Audits – A Compliance Playbook” on Sunday, Sept. 27, from 1–2 p.m. ET. Smith will lay out a practical framework for auditing AI vendors, including AI-specific due diligence, vendor attestations and alignment with existing compliance standards, as accelerating AI adoption draws new scrutiny to vendor risk, fair lending and model governance.

Amanda Phillips, general counsel and executive vice president of compliance, ACES Quality Management, will join a panel for “Fraud Prevention Track: AI, Fraud & Quality Assurance – The New Battlefront in Mortgage Risk” on Monday, Sept. 28, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. ET. The panel examines AI’s dual role in mortgage risk, exploring how the technology is making fraud more sophisticated while also making fraud detection, quality assurance and risk mitigation more effective.

At the America’s Credit Unions Lending Council Conference:

Brock Miller, senior director of business development, ACES Quality Management, will present “Mortgage Quality Beyond the Checklist: Tools, Trends, and Industry Insights” on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 3:30–4:30 p.m. PT. The session covers mortgage quality and compliance management across the full loan lifecycle, from origination through servicing, including risk-based sampling, defect trending, root cause analysis, corrective and preventive action, and the performance metrics that matter most. Attendees will leave with tools they can apply directly.

“Our team’s presence across this year’s conference circuit reflects the role ACES plays in helping lenders, servicers and credit unions turn compliance and audit requirements into a competitive advantage,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “The regulatory environment closing out 2026 rewards institutions that build quality into their operations rather than inspect for it after the fact, and these are the conversations where that shift takes shape.”

ACES Quality Management is the platinum sponsor of MBA’s Compliance and Risk Management Conference’s “Opening General Session: Catch Him if You Can – Lessons from a Former Fraudster,” on Monday, Sept. 28, from 8:30–10 a.m. ET. The session features Frank Abagnale, the former con artist whose story inspired the film “Catch Me If You Can” and who has since worked with the FBI on fraud prevention for more than 40 years. Introduced by Gauthier, Abagnale will discuss how scams are built, how criminals exploit weaknesses in systems and in people and what institutions must do to stay ahead of them.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

8 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE) and dozens of third-party QC service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions. Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance. Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

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MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for ACES Quality Management

(404) 549-9282

lindsey@depthpr.com

News Source: ACES Quality Management