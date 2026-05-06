DENVER, Colo., May 6, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), a leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced today that Romina Cusenza, vice president of marketing, has been named a 2026 Trailblazers in Sales, Marketing and PR award winner by Progress in Lending. The award recognizes mortgage industry professionals who have made a meaningful positive impact on their company and the broader industry through sales, marketing and public relations initiatives.



Image caption: Romina Cusenza of ACES Quality Management.

“Romina’s leadership has been instrumental in shaping how the market understands and engages with ACES,” said Trevor Gauthier, CEO of ACES Quality Management. “Her ability to translate complex technology into clear, compelling business outcomes has strengthened our brand, expanded our reach and reinforced ACES’ position as a trusted partner to lenders navigating a challenging environment. This recognition is a testament to the real impact her work has had on our company and on the industry.”

As vice president of marketing, Cusenza led ACES’ go-to-market and communications strategy through one of the most challenging mortgage environments in recent history, driving a 45% increase in website visits and a 38% increase in direct traffic year over year. Key initiatives included the launch of ACES Intelligence®, the mortgage industry’s first AI-powered quality control engine, and ACES ENGAGE 2025, the company’s annual conference, where she introduced the “I Stand for Quality” movement.

“I believe the most powerful thing a marketing team can do is create content that genuinely helps people do their jobs better,” said Cusenza. “That’s been our north star at ACES, producing thought leadership that cuts through the noise, connects complex compliance concepts to real lender challenges, and contributes something meaningful to the industry conversation. This recognition reflects the hard work of an exceptional team, and it pushes us to keep raising that standard.”

The Progress in Lending Trailblazers in Sales, Marketing and PR award honors mortgage industry professionals who have demonstrated outstanding achievement in driving company growth and advancing the industry through innovative sales, marketing and public relations efforts. A full list of the 2026 Trailblazers award winners can be found at mymortgagemindset.com/the-2026-trailblazers-award-winners-are/.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), along with dozens of third-party QC and compliance service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

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News Source: ACES Quality Management