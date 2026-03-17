DENVER, Colo., March 17, 2026 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced that Brock Miller, CMQ/OE, senior director of business development, and Sharon Reichhardt, EVP of operations, will attend and participate in CU:REALM Live 2026, March 30-31 in Atlanta. Miller and Reichhardt will be joined by Elizabeth Million, SVP of lending at Elevations Credit Union, to host a session titled “Quality in Focus: From Compliance Burden to Strategic Advantage.” The event will be held at the Renaissance Atlanta Waverly Hotel and the Delta Community Credit Union Conference Center.



Image caption: ACES Quality Management logo.

During the session, Miller, Reichhardt and Million will discuss how credit unions can transform quality control from a compliance requirement into a strategic tool for managing risk and strengthening lending operations. The session will highlight practical ways to integrate quality management into lending workflows to improve efficiency, accountability and performance.

“Quality management is no longer just about finding defects after the fact,” said Brock Miller, CMQ/OE, senior director of business development at ACES Quality Management. “When lenders connect quality data to operational decision-making, they can reduce repurchase risk, strengthen compliance and improve the borrower experience.”

Million will offer a credit union perspective, sharing how Elevations Credit Union approaches quality management and compliance in today’s evolving lending environment.

CU:REALM Live is an invitation-only event that brings together credit union executives and mortgage professionals for two days of education, networking and strategic discussions focused on mortgage lending innovation and operational excellence.

About ACES Quality Management

ACES Quality Management is the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry. The nation’s most prominent lenders, servicers and financial institutions rely on ACES Quality Management & Control® Software to improve audit throughput and quality while controlling costs, including:

Over 70% of the top 20 independent mortgage lenders;

7 of the top 10 loan servicers;

14 of the top 30 banks; and

7 of the top 15 credit unions in the United States.

ACES also supports multiple state housing authorities and mortgage insurers, a government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), along with dozens of third-party QC and compliance service providers that collectively serve hundreds of financial institutions.

Unlike other quality control platforms, ACES Flexible Audit Technology® enables independent mortgage lenders and financial institutions to easily manage and customize the system to their specific needs without relying on IT or outside resources. With ACES’ AI-powered capabilities, audit teams can translate complexity into clear insights and accelerate performance.

Using a customer-centric approach, ACES clients get responsive support and access to our experts to maximize their investment. For more information, visit www.acesquality.com or call 1-800-858-1598.

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Lindsey Neal

Depth for ACES Quality Management

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News Source: ACES Quality Management