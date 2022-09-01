DENVER, Colo., Sept. 1, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACES Quality Management® (ACES), the leading provider of enterprise quality management and control software for the financial services industry, announced Executive Vice President of Operations Sharon Reichhardt has been honored by HousingWire magazine in its annual Insiders awards program.



PHOTO CAPTION: Executive Vice President of Operations Sharon Reichhardt.

“Each year, the HW Insiders award represents a versatile group of unsung heroes who are vital to the smooth functioning of their organizations,” HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. “While they may operate behind the scenes, the tireless work of these honorees has a huge impact on the larger housing ecosystem. We are honored to recognize this impressive group of industry experts.”

HousingWire selected Reichhardt for this year’s Insiders award based on her leadership and contributions to the ACES Client Success team. As a former ACES client, Reichhardt has leveraged her unique perspective to develop client-centric, scalable solutions that drive long-term organizational success. Her former hands-on experience as an ACES administrator also contributed to the development of the Certified ACES Administrator Program (CAA), which was announced in late May at the inaugural ACES ENGAGE event.

“From her alignment with our customers’ needs and subsequent delivery of functional improvements to the ACES platform to her willingness to mentor everyone around her, Sharon is a valued member of the ACES team,” said ACES CEO Trevor Gauthier. “Having been in our clients’ shoes, she brings a level of empathy and camaraderie to those interactions, which makes our clients feel that she’s one of them and endears her that much more to them.”

To view the complete list of winners, visit http://housingwire.com/.

