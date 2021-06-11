SILVER SPRING, Md., June 11, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — ACNM Award Winners — The American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM) is pleased to announce the winners of Dorothea Lang Award Winners, Excellence in Leadership and Innovation Award, and Lifetime Visionary Award.

Dorothea Lang Award Winners

This award is given by the A.C.N.M. Foundation, Inc. to an exceptional midwife who has demonstrated vision and leadership, has been certified for 10 years, and represents exceptional “unsung heroines” who have demonstrated pioneering vision and innovative leadership in midwifery.

Pandora Hardtman, DNP, CNM, RN, FACNM

Elizabeth Hill-Karbowski, PhD, CNM, FACNM

Pamela Reis, PhD, CNM, NNP-BC, FACNM

Excellence in Leadership and Innovation Award

Honors an exceptional CNM/CM who is an ACNM member, has been certified for less than ten years, and has demonstrated innovative, creative endeavors in midwifery and/or women’s health clinical practice, education, administration, or research.

Simon Ellis, CNM, ARNP

Simon’s extraordinary work spans multiple domains including clinical practice, education, research, the American College of Nurse-Midwives (ACNM), and the Journal of Midwifery & Women’s Health (JMWH). Simon has provided gender affirming health care for TNB individuals since becoming a midwife. They developed and implemented a gender health program at Cedar Rivers Clinic in Washington state to provide services previously unavailable in the area. Currently, Simon provides full-scope perinatal care, full spectrum family planning care, gynecologic and well-person care, and transgender perinatal and gynecologic care.

They have completed advanced trainings not only in transgender care, but also in Centering Pregnancy facilitation and miscarriage management, increasing the range and quality of the care they provide. Their broad scope of practice brings the art and science of midwifery to a wide variety of patients, many of whom only have the opportunity to go to a midwife because Simon has been a pioneer in the profession.

Simon has put immeasurable time and energy into educating other clinicians about how to provide high-quality health care to individuals who are TNB. One of Simon’s most creative and wide-reaching accomplishments is the Transgender Health Care Toolkit. They were the primary contributor and project manager for this transgender health care guide for clinicians that is freely available online and has been accessed by midwives and other types of clinicians across the United States and around the world.

Lifetime Visionary Award

Honors an exceptional CNM/CM who is an ACNM member, has been certified for at least ten years, and has provided either continuous outstanding contributions or distinguished service to midwifery and/or MCH, or contributions of historical significance to the development and advancement of midwifery, ACNM, or MCH.

Peter Johnson, PhD, RN, CNM, FACNM, FAAN

Dr. Johnson is a rare blend of excellence, innovation, and leadership across many disciplines. As a distinguished role model among ACNM’s men in midwifery, he has achieved a progressive and substantive identity within the local, regional, national, and international communities of the professions of nursing and midwifery. Throughout his career as a midwifery clinician, educator, regulatory expert, scholar, researcher, professional association leader, and global midwifery and health strategist, he has demonstrated diversity and inclusion as a framework for action.

The advancement of gender equity, the empowerment of women and the protection and promotion of human rights are among his guiding principles. He has been identified on the world stage as an articulate advocate for the dual professions of nursing and midwifery, speaking forcefully for standards of quality in health care, and respect for professional skills, decision-making and leadership in advancing maternal and newborn health.

