SILVER SPRING, Md., March 15, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — The Fellows of the American College of Nurse-Midwives (FACNM) Board of Governors is delighted to share the names of the 81 exemplary midwives who have been accepted for Fellowship in 2021. Last year, we revised the Fellowship criteria to increase diversity and inclusivity, resulting in our welcoming the largest group of inductees in ACNM history.

Fellowship in the American College of Nurse-Midwives is an honor bestowed upon those midwives whose demonstrated leadership within ACNM, clinical excellence, outstanding scholarship, and professional achievement have merited special recognition both within and outside of the midwifery profession. The ACNM Fellowship was first established in 1994. With the addition of the 2021 Fellows, there will be 558 FACNMs.

The new FACNMs will be inducted at this year’s virtual Annual Meeting, May 23-25, 2021. Learn more at https://annualmeeting.midwife.org/.

Congratulations to our new 2021 FACNMs!

Lauren Abrams, CNM, MSN

Molly Altman, CNM, PhD, MPH

Elizabeth (Betsy) Arnold-Leahy, CNM, LM, DM

Susanrachel Balber-Condon, CNM, DM

L. Kim Baraona, CNM, DNP, CNE

Donna Barisich, CNM, MS

Julie Blumenfeld, CNM, DNP, IBCLC

Carolyn Bottone-Post, CNM, DNP

Suzanne Carrington, CNM, DNP

Linda Karen Church, CNM, MSN

Emma Clark, CNM, MSN, MHS

Lee S. Clay, CNM, MS

Susanna R. Cohen, CNM, DNP, CHSE, FAAN

Lastascia Coleman, CNM, MSN, ARNP

Joan L. Combellick, CNM, PhD, MPH, MSN

Elizabeth Cook, DNP, CNM, WHNP-BC, CNL, CPM

Jeanann Sousou Coppola, CNM, DNP, CNE, C-EFM

Barbara Davenport, CNM, MSN

Melissa G. Davis, CNM, FNP, DNP

Stephanie Devane-Johnson, CNM, PhD

Meghan Eagen-Torkko, CNM, PhD

Simon Adriane Ellis, CNM, ARNP, MSN

Jessica Ann Ellis, CNM, PHD

Elise N. Erickson, CNM, PhD

Melicia Escobar, CNM, WHNP-BC, MSN

Christina Felten, CNM, DNP, RNC-OB, PMH-C

Kate T. Finn, CM, CPM, LM, MS

Brooke A. Flinders, CNM, DNP

Diane Folk, CNM, DNP

Gwendolyn A. Foster, CNM, MSN

Mary Franklin, CNM, DNP

Kimberly Garcia, DNP, CNM, WHNP

Tamara Joy Gardner, CNM, MSN

Ami L. Goldstein, CNM, MSN, FNP

Cathy Gordon, CNM, FNP-BC, MS

Patricia Hanson, CNM, MSN

Beth Helme-Smith MS, APN, CNM, WHNP-C

Susan J. Hernandez, CNM, MSN

Kathy S. Higgins, CNM, MS

Carol Hirschfield, CNM, MS

Karen Johnson Feltham, CNM, PhD

Theresa Kouadio, CNM, MSN

Ann Konkoly, CNM, MBA, MSN, APRN

Dianna E. Kristeller CNM, DNP, APRN

Rochelle Lipshutz, CNM, OB/GYN NP, MS

Phyllis Lynn, CNM, MS

Nancy MacMorris-Adix, CNM, MN

Laura Manns-James, CNM, PhD, WHNP-BC, CNE

Linda R. McDaniel, CNM, DNP, RNFA

Emily C. McGahey CNM, DM, MSN

Amanda McPherson Shafton, CNM, DNP

Shaunti Meyer, CNM, PhD

Alexandra Michel, CNM, PhD

LaVonne M. Moore, DNP, APRN, CNM, BC-WHNP, IBCLC, ICCE

Jeremy L. Neal, CNM, PhD

Emily Neiman, CNM, MS

Nancy A. Niemczyk, CNM, PhD

Robin L. Page, CNM, PhD

Komkwuan P. Paruchabutr, CNM, WHNP-BC, FNP-BC, DNP

Deborah K. Price, CNM, DrPH

Krysta Ramirez Henry, CNM, DNP

Gayle L. Riedmann, CNM, MS

Karen Robinson, CNM, PhD

Susan Rooks, CNM, MPH, Capt. (ret.) USPHS

Lee Roosevelt, CNM, PhD, MPH

Tonja M. A. Santos, CNM, MSN

Ann M. Schaeffer, CNM, DNP, MEd, CNE

Judith M. Schlaeger, CNM, LAc, PhD, FAAN

Nicole L. Sczekan, CNM, MSN, CARN-AP

Roseanne Seminara, CNM, MS

Holly Smith, CNM, MSN, MPH

Denise C. Smith, CNM, PhD

Venus Standard, CNM, MSN, LCCE

Kristin Stovern, CNM, MSN, APRN-C

Margaret C. Taylor, CNM, DNP

Joanne S. Tennyson, CNM, WHNP-BC, MSN

E. Brie Thumm, CNM, PhD, MBA

Stephanie Tillman, CNM, MSN

Kim Updegrove, CNM, MSN, MPH, APRN

Shaughanassee Vines, CNM, DNP, CNE

ABOUT ACNM:

With over 6,500 members, ACNM is the professional association that represents certified nurse-midwives (CNMs) and certified midwives (CMs) in the United States. ACNM promotes excellence in midwifery education, clinical practice, and research. With roots dating to 1929, our members are primary care providers for women throughout the lifespan, with a special emphasis on pregnancy, childbirth, and gynecologic and reproductive health.

ACNM provides research, administers, and promotes continuing education programs, establishes education and clinical practice standards, and creates liaisons with state and federal agencies and members of Congress to increase the visibility and recognition of midwifery care.

Learn more at https://www.midwife.org/.

