STATE COLLEGE, Pa., June 27, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP has been named a Market Leader in the Energy Management Software category for the Summer 2024 Customer Success Report published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is the leading customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software & services helping potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.



FeaturedCustomers evaluated all the potential Energy Management Software companies on its platform for possible inclusion in the report. Only 21 companies met the criteria needed for being included in the Summer 2024 Energy Management Software Customer Success Report. EnergyCAP earned a Market Leader award in the category.

The Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and videos from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the Energy Management Software space through real customer experiences. Rankings are determined by multiple factors including total number of customer success content, social media and market presence, vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends, and additional data aggregated from online sources and media properties.

Market Leader – The Market Leader designation is awarded to vendors with substantial customer base & market share and enough customer success content to validate their vision. Leaders have the highest ratio of customer success content, content quality score, and social media presence relative to company size. Highly rated by customers, EnergyCAP consistently publishes high quality, vendor produced customer success content and curates quality customer references from multiple third-party sites.

The full report, along with EnergyCAP’s profile, is available for you to download here: https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/energycap

“Being recognized as a Market Leader in the Summer 2024 Energy Management Software Customer Success Report by FeaturedCustomers is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at EnergyCAP,” said Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP. “Our commitment to delivering exceptional energy and sustainability solutions and ensuring customer success remains at the forefront of our mission.

“This accolade reflects our consistent efforts to provide top-tier service and innovative solutions that empower our customers to achieve their sustainability goals. We are honored by this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in helping our clients manage their energy data and drive sustainable outcomes.”

For forty years, EnergyCAP has helped over 10,000 energy and sustainability leaders across government, education, and commercial sectors streamline utility bill accounting, energy management, and sustainability reporting. EnergyCAP’s financial-grade energy data analytics platform and tools make it the leading energy and sustainability ERP platform on the market today. EnergyCAP, LLC is a multiple year winner of ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies, and Environmental Leader’s Product of the Year. In addition to software, EnergyCAP, Inc. provide implementation, training, utility bill processing & management, and support services. Learn more: https://www.energycap.com/.

FeaturedCustomers, the world’s only customer reference platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer reference content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Every day their platform helps influence the purchasing decisions of thousands of B2B buyers in the final stages of their buying cycle from Fortune 500 companies to SMB’s. For more information, visit https://www.featuredcustomers.com/.

