STATE COLLEGE, Pa., July 11, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — EnergyCAP, a leader in energy and sustainability software solutions, is proud to announce its recognition as a Major Player in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Carbon Accounting & Management Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment (doc # US51572424, June 2024).



The report aims to help organizations better understand the carbon accounting and management software ecosystem by taking a deep dive into current software platform offerings. Vendors were evaluated on six capability and six strategy categories.

“We are honored to be recognized by the IDC MarketScape as a Major Player in carbon accounting and management software,” said Tom Patterson, CEO of EnergyCAP. “We believe this acknowledgment reflects our dedication to providing innovative and reliable solutions that help our customers achieve their energy and sustainability goals effectively.”

About IDC MarketScape:

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About EnergyCAP:

EnergyCAP is a leading provider of energy and sustainability enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. With a proven track record of delivering exceptional value and results for over forty years, EnergyCAP helps thousands of public and private organizations optimize energy consumption, reduce costs, and enhance sustainability efforts. By providing robust data collection, analysis, and reporting capabilities, EnergyCAP empowers organizations to make informed decisions and achieve their energy management and sustainability goals. Visit EnergyCAP.com to learn more.

