TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., Nov. 14, 2025 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Beginning November 18, the National Agricultural Aviation Association’s annual Ag Aviation Expo will kick off at the Reno Convention Center in Reno, Nevada. Returning to their 12th NAAA expo, ViewTech Borescopes will have their VJ-4 articulating video borescopes on hand to trial.



Image caption: NAAA Ag Aviation Expo exhibitor ViewTech Borescopes representative and the VJ-4 video borescope.

The world’s largest agricultural aviation gathering provides aerial application technology research sessions, a wire avoidance safety course, and live and silent auctions, along with a trade show highlighting the latest technology utilized by pilots and aerial application operators.

ViewTech Borescopes will be represented by sales consultant, Evan Miller, as they exhibit over two days at NAAA Ag Aviation Expo booth #947. The VJ-4 borescope is utilized to inspect Air Tractor, Bell, Thrush, or any specialized aircraft or helicopter that has been designed to provide aerial application services.

With a large percentage of their clientele based in the aviation and aerospace industries, ViewTech’s video borescope experts are knowledgeable in assisting their clients in finding the best option for their inspection needs. In addition to borescopes available to inspect Pratt & Whitney PT6 engines, the ViewTech team also offers Pratt & Whitney guide tubes that are designed to allow the VJ-4 borescope’s flexible insertion tube to reach the most inaccessible areas.

ViewTech encourages those looking to purchase or replace their remote visual inspection video borescopes to trial a VJ-3 or VJ-4 video borescope through their no-cost, no-obligation demo program. This offer allows aviation technicians, owners, or operators to trial a ViewTech video borescope at their own facility, and on their own equipment.

Read more about the NAAA Ag Aviation Expo: https://www.viewtech.com/about-us/tradeshows/naaa-ag-aviation-expo-2025/

About ViewTech Borescopes

ViewTech Borescopes, founded as RF System Lab in 2008, is North America’s #1 seller of video borescopes. Their first product, the VJ borescope, set a new standard for portability, ergonomics, and ease-of-use, with its industry-first mechanical, joystick-controlled articulation.

VJ-3 & VJ-4 Video Borescope

The VJ-3 and VJ-4 mechanical articulating video borescopes are nondestructive visual testing instruments used for the remote visual inspection of machinery, equipment, and components. With diameters as small as 1.1mm, the VJ-3 and VJ-4 facilitate the visual recording and photo documentation of an inspection and components in areas that are otherwise inaccessible or require great effort and expense to access directly. The VJ-3 and VJ-4 video borescopes consist of two modules integrated into one system: an insertion tube with distally mounted camera/LEDs and the base unit with control panel, LCD monitor, power source, and all necessary circuitry.

Learn more: https://www.viewtech.com

